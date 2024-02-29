Weather update: Expect fog and hot weather on Friday

Here's what weather you can expect on Friday.

Fog is expected in all provinces save two on Friday but hot weather is also predicted, especially in the Eastern Cape where a heatwave will last until Saturday.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, strong winds and hail leading to localised damage to informal and formal settlements over the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

A yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds resulting in localised disruptions to harbours and/or ports and difficult driving conditions along coastal routes/roads was also issued along the coast between Cape St.Francis and Coffee Bay.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Cape Winelands and the Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape, in places over the interior of the Northern Cape and the western interior of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape until Friday.

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the north-western interior of the Eastern Cape until Saturday.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm but cloudy in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy in the morning with fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

Cloudy in the morning with fog as well as a chance of drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

North West Province:

Fine in the west at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west.

Free State:

Morning fog patches in the extreme east, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated evening showers and thundershowers in the extreme west.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the interior but scattered in the northern interior.

It will be extremely hot in the north-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

Western Cape:

Morning fog along the west and south coast in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but extremely hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern interior from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly along the west coast but moderate to fresh easterly along the south coast in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise fine and very hot to extremely hot but warm to hot along the coast.

It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly west of Oyster Bay, otherwise fresh to strong, reaching gale force in places east of Gqeberha.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the north in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, reaching gale force in places in the south.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches in the south-western parts, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated light morning showers and rain in the extreme north-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly, but north-easterly south of Durban spreading to Richards Bay by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.