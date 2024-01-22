Weather update: Hot to very hot, with thundershowers and damaging waves on Tuesday

Here's what weather you can expect on Tuesday.

Damaging waves are expected in the Western Cape on Tuesday. Picture: iStock

South Africans should expect hot to very hot conditions, with storms in the country’s eastern provinces and damaging waves in the Western Cape, on Tuesday.

⛈️🌧️Weather outlook for Tomorrow, 23 January 2024:



Weather outlook for Tomorrow, 23 January 2024: Partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern interior. It will be cool to warm in the south-east.

Weather warnings

The SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea for small vessels and personal watercraft, are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas for the morning.

Extremely high fire conditions are expected over the north- western parts of the Northern Cape and over the Bergrivier municipality of the Western Cape.

Advisories

Extremely hot conditions with maximum temperatures exceeding 40° are expected over the Kamiesberg in the Northern Cape and West Coast district of the Western Cape.

Extremely uncomfortable, hot and humid conditions are expected in places over the Khai-Ma municipality in the Northern Cape and western parts of the Western Cape, spreading to the entire Western Cape and interior of Namakwa of the Northern Cape on Wednesday.

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures are expected in the northern parts of Dr. Beyers Naude and in places over Chris Hani district municpalities from Wednesday to Friday.

Weather warning for tomorrow, 23 January 2024:

Yellow level 1 warning: Damaging waves.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south. It will be hot in the extreme north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High 2.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy along the escarpment in the morning and evening with drizzle, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

It will be hot in the eastern Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Cloudy in places in the morning with drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thunder- showers in the south.

North West Province:

Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the eastern parts.

Free State:

Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the eastern parts.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise fine and hot but very hot in the north, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy in the morning in the east, central and southern parts, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot to extremely hot in places over the interior of the West Coast district.

The wind along the coast will be Strong south-easterly in the south but moderate southerly in the west.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog patches along the escarpment and cool in places along the coast, otherwise cloudy and warm with morning light rain in places in the south-east.

It will become partly cloudy by late afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain, but scattered along the coast. Isolated thundershowers are expected in places in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south easterly, becoming north easterly south of Coffee Bay in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the southern interior, otherwise cloudy and cool but warm in places in the north where it will be partly cloudy.

Scattered showers and rain are expected. The wind along the coast will be Moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.