Cooler weather is not here to stay

Isolated showers will not bring in winter, and temperatures are expected to remain pleasant for at least the rest of the month

Leave those winter woollies packed away because the cold is not moving in yet, weather forecasters say.

The isolated showers forecast for parts of Gauteng, the North West, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Northern Cape will not bring in winter, and temperatures are expected to remain pleasant for at least the rest of the month, the SA Weather Service’s Tokelo Chiloane said.

“We are almost in the winter, however the temperatures have not dropped yet,” Chiloane said.

It usually took an extreme weather system or cold front to drop the temperature to the point where they don’t recover.

“For the next two weeks there is no indication that the temperatures will drop significantly.”

Vox Weather meteorologist Michelle Cordier said the rain should see temperatures drop to the low 20s but it will recover by the weekend.

The cooler temperatures in Gauteng, the North West, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Northern Cape were due to a high-pressure system that followed behind a cold front last weekend, she said.

The rest of the week will be sunny and dry, with warmer conditions and moderate temperatures expected.

“The reason it felt like we had four sessions in one day is because we are still in autumn,” Cordier said.

“We are now getting closer to winter, as the mornings and evenings are getting cooler. But during the day the interior can expect temperatures up to the mid-20s.”

The warmer days can be caused by the current El Nino climate pattern that was responsible for the dry and hot summer, she said.