Weather update: More rain, cold weather and chance of flooding on Tuesday

Here's what weather you can expect on Tuesday.

While there will be extremely high fire conditions in the Northern and Western Cape – such as Cape Town where yet more fires raged on Monday – the Drakensberg will be very cold on Tuesday and there will be much rain and possibly flooding across much of the country.

Thunderstorms and flooding

The SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of susceptible settlements, roads, low-lying areas and bridges as well as localised disruption to municipal services over the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, highveld of Mpumalanga, Gauteng, western and central parts of Limpopo, eastern parts of the North West and north-east Free State.

It also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with strong damaging winds and heavy downpours, leading to localised damage and flooding of roads, settlements, low-lying areas and bridges over the extreme north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, in places over the western parts of both North West and Free state province.

A yellow level 3 warning was issued for damaging winds leading to disruption to beachfront activities and difficulty in navigation at sea between Lambert’s Bay and Cape Agulhas.

Finally, a yellow level 2 warning was issued for waves leading to small vessels such as personal watercraft taking on water in localities between Cape Point and Port Nolloth in the morning.

Extremely high fire conditions are expected in places over Kamiesberg and Karoo Hoogland in the Northern Cape as well as over City of Cape Town, Matzikama, Cederberg and Beaufort West municipalities in the Western Cape.

Very cold conditions are expected along the southern Drakensberg in the Eastern Cape.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

Cloudy and cool to warm with morning fog patches and widespread showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the northeast.

Limpopo:

Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the extreme south-west.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy in the west at first, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, becoming windy in the evening.

Free State:

Cold in the extreme east, otherwise cloudy, windy and cool to warm, with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Cool along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east but scattered in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy, windy and cool to warm in the east and along the south coast but fine, windy and warm to hot in the west and south-west.

Light rain can be expected at times along the south coast and adjacent interior in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be strong southerly reaching near gale to gale force along the south-west coast in the afternoon through to the evening. It will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool, with morning rain in places, south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate south-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy and cold with scattered showers and rain. The wind along the coast will be Moderate south-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy and cool, but cold in the south-west with widespread showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low