Off-duty firefighters called to battle multiple blazes in Cape Town

All available off duty firefighters have been called to report to fire stations following a number of fires in the City of Cape Town.

Although fire crews successfully suppressed the wildfires in Simon’s Town and Glencairn that raged most of last week, there has been little respite, with numerous incidents in Cape Town in the past 24 hours.

The situation is compounded by the strong winds, leading to the SA Weather Service issuing a warning for Tuesday, 26 December 2023.

On Sunday afternoon, fire crews responded to a vegetation fire along the R27 near Melkbosstrand.

There were also numerous structural fires, including Seawinds, Philippi and Wallacedene.

On Monday, firefighters are dealing with a vegetation fire on the M5, between Ottery and Kenilworth.

Given the prevailing weather conditions and the associated risks, the Chief Fire Officer has put out a call that all available off-duty staff should report to their fire stations.

ALSO READ: Firefighters finally manage to get Simon’s Town blaze under control

“We also want to appeal to the public to please be incredibly alert to the increased risk of fire, particularly if they are working with open flames or any flammable substances. Also, if you see anything that looks like it could be a fire, please report it and don’t assume that someone else has,” said Jermaine Carelse, Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson for the City of Cape Town.

The Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a fire in Seawinds on Sunday afternoon. The emergency call was received at 4.40pm of informal structures alight in St. Patrick Avenue.

Numerous firefighting resources were deployed.

Firefighters injured

Initial estimates are that dozens of informal structures were destroyed, while at least one formal dwelling was partially damaged. The cause of the fire is unknown. Four civilians sustained burn wounds, but refused further medical treatment after being assessed on site,” said Carelse.

Another civilian suffered a seizure and was taken to hospital.

Three firefighters also sustained burn wounds, two of whom were transported to hospital.

The Disaster Risk Management Centre has been coordinating and made assessments following three informal settlement fires late on Sunday and early on Monday morning .

Hundreds affected

In Seawinds, 135 structures were destroyed; 60 structured in Jim Se Bos, and in Wallacedene 45 structures were destroyed.

Nine-hundred people have been affected.

“Our NGO partners, Gift of the Givers and Islamic Relief SA, will provide mattresses, hot meals , blankets, baby care packs , clothing and toiletry packs,” said Charlotte Powell, Disaster Risk Management spokesperson.

ALSO READ: Off-duty firefighters called in to help battle blaze in Simon’s Town

On Monday morning, Disaster Risk Management continued their assessments of the Seawinds fire.

The blaze destroyed approximately 80 structures, resulting in around 400 people being affected by the incident.

The affected individuals are currently staying with friends and/or relatives.

“Officials from the Electricity Department, Informal Settlements Management, Water and Sanitation, and Solid Waste Management will convene on-site this morning to assess the extent of damage infrastructure as a result of the fire,” said Powell.

.