Weather update: The heat is on…SA warned to brace for scorching week

It's going to be a hot one, South Africa! Take a look at your regional weather forecast for Monday, 19 February 2024.

Take a sneak peek at the weather for the week starting Monday, 19 February. Photo: iStock

The North West, Free State and Northern Cape provinces will be subjected to extreme heatwave conditions expected to persist throughout the week until Saturday, 24 February. This while several other regions will also be subjected to hot weather for some parts of the week.

Weather warnings

High fire danger

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western parts of North-West, parts of Northern Cape and western parts of the Free State, as well as the interior of West Coast District, Cape Winelands and Kannaland local municipalities in the Western Cape.

Weather advisories

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), heatwave conditions resulting in persistently high temperatures that exceed the average maximums are expected in stall for western parts of Free State, north-eastern parts of Northern Cape, and south-western parts of North West on Monday, 19 February.

These weather conditions will spread and include the central parts of Free State and the south-eastern parts of the North West Province on Tuesday, but the whole of the North-West Province from Wednesday, persisting

until Saturday.

⚠️🌡️Weather advisory:

Heatwave conditions resulting in persistently high temperatures that exceed the average maximums are expected over North West, Free State & Northern Cape.

More heatwave conditions in these regions

Very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are also expected over most of the Western Cape and Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, persisting into Tuesday, 20 February over the eastern

parts of these regions.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what weather to expect in your province on Monday, 19 February. Take a look…

Gauteng:

Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment, becoming partly cloudy and warm from the west by the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered along the escarpment and eastern Highveld, excluding the Lowveld where it will be hot.

Limpopo:

Cloudy, becoming partly cloudy and hot but very hot in the Limpopo Valley by the afternoon. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the south-central and western parts.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but fine in the south-west. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the east.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog patches along the coast where it will be warm, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the north-eastern parts.

It will be extremely hot in the north-western interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly.

Western Cape:

Fog in places along the south coast and Breede Valley in the morning, otherwise fine and hot to very hot and extremely hot in places over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be strong easterly to south-easterly in the south, otherwise light to moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy with fog in places over the interior at first, otherwise fine and hot but warm along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy and cool with morning light rain in places along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and warm becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming easterly to north-easterly from the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.