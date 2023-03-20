Severe thunderstorms expected in parts of KZN on Tuesday

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms in the eastern parts of the Free State and the southern and south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Residents in these areas should watch out for localised damage to property and short-term disruption to municipal services, warned the weather service.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 21/03/2023 pic.twitter.com/FL8Ou6wAwC— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 20, 2023

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated thundershowers in the south from the afternoon spreading to the central parts in the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches on the Highveld and along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the Highveld. It will be hot in places in

the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather, becoming fine in the west and south.

North West: Fine weather in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east.

Free State: Fine weather in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Northern Cape: Cloudy in the west and south-west at first, otherwise fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the east with isolated thundershowers in the north-east. It will be hot in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly.

Western Cape: Fine and warm weather over the eastern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but cloudy in the south-west with light morning rain.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to north-westerly becoming moderate south-westerly in the west and south-west from the afternoon but strong in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine and warm, but windy in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southwesterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southwesterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north-east but scattered in the south and west. It will be very hot in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northeasterly becoming moderate south-westerly from the south by late afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.