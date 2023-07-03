July 4 weather alert: SA faces rough seas and cold front

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

The South African Weather Service released an advisory for potential severe conditions expected on Tuesday, July 4.

The focus of concern is primarily along the coastal areas between Hondeklip Bay and Cape Agulhas where strong waves are anticipated.

Weather alerts for 4 July 2023

The service issued a Yellow Level 1 weather warning, signifying potentially troublesome wave conditions, particularly for smaller vessels.

Severe weather alerts for tomorrow, 04-07-2023. Wave warning is expected between Hondeklip Bay and Cape Agulhas. pic.twitter.com/nUvtnsGK1K— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 3, 2023

These rough seas could pose difficulties for navigation between Hondeklip Bay and Cape Agulhas.

Rain and cold front

In addition, SAWS’s rainfall probability chart shows a 30% chance of isolated showers sweeping across the southern coast of South Africa, reaching from Hermanus to East London.

Meanwhile, residents in the Eastern Cape should brace for an intense cold front rolling in from Tuesday afternoon.

These extreme conditions will linger into Wednesday.

Rainfall chart for tomorrow, 04-07-2023. Showers are expected along the south coast. pic.twitter.com/6p9fzifLCI— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 3, 2023

READ: Parts of SA transformed into winter wonderland, more snow expected

Weather wrap-up by province

Gauteng

Conditions in Gauteng are looking to be fine and cool, transitioning to partly cloudy as the evening approaches.

The province can also expect a high UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga

The weather in Mpumalanga is predicted to be fine and cool, with a warmer climate predicted for the Lowveld region.

Limpopo

Limpopo residents can expect some morning fog in central parts, but otherwise, it’s going to be partly cloudy with cool to warm conditions.

North-West

North-West folks can expect fine and cool weather, with partly cloudy skies over the northeastern parts.

Free State

Over in the Free State, it’s going to be a fine day, with cool to cold temperatures.

Northern Cape

For the Northern Cape, conditions are expected to be fine and vary from cool to warm, though it will get cold over the southwestern high-grounds.

The coastal wind will be fresh to strong, blowing from the southeast.

Western Cape

In the Western Cape, the forecast calls for fine and cool weather in the west. Elsewhere, it will be partly cloudy and cold, with light rain expected from late morning along the south coast.

Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh, coming from the southeast, becoming strong in the afternoon, but light to moderate from the south to the southwest along the south coast.

The UVB sunburn index here is expected to be low.

Eastern Cape

The western half of the Eastern Cape can expect morning fog in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and cold conditions with isolated afternoon rain showers.

The coastal wind will be moderate, blowing from the southwest and picking up in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape is likely to see fine and cool weather, with partly cloudy skies along the coast and adjacent interior.

It’s predicted to become cloudy with isolated evening showers.

KwaZulu-Natal

In KwaZulu-Natal, it’s expected to be fine and cool but warm in the northeast. It will become partly cloudy in the east by the evening.

The coastal wind will be moderate to fresh, blowing from the north to northeast of Richards Bay, otherwise from the southwest.

The UVB sunburn index here is expected to be high.