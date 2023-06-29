PICS: Parts of SA transformed into winter wonderland, more snow expected

By Cheryl Kahla

South Africa transformed into a snowy wonderland last night, with parts of the Eastern Cape looking as though it’s straight out of a fairy tale.

Residents in the Eastern Cape shared photos online, offering a delightful winter wonderland view of snow-kissed lawns and gardens.

Snow in South Africa

Most of the images below were taken at the The Wild Oak Guesthouse in Barkly East.

Photo: Reenval SA/Christi Nel

We’ll update this article as more snowy photos are sent our way.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said several regions will bear the brunt of these harsh conditions, including Molteno, Barkley East, Lady Grey and Matatiele.

Furthermore, they warned of potential isolated livestock losses in this northern region due to the intense cold.

More snow expected

Earlier today, Saws issued an alert for disruptive snowfall to impact the northeastern areas of the Eastern Cape.

Photo: Reenval SA/Christi Nel

The same alert also warned of damaging winds over the north to northwestern sections of KwaZulu-Natal.

On Wednesday, Saws warned that heavy snowfall could disrupt transportation and may result in road closures in the southern Drakensberg region.

Photo: Reenval SA/Christi Nel

This advisory, stemming from expected heavy snowfall, particularly cautioned travellers for Thursday morning disruptions.

Free State weather

Meanwhile, across the border – Lesotho’s weather service projected bitterly cold temperatures coupled with heavy snowfall for this week.

These conditions will spill over into QwaQwa in the Free State.

Translation: Overcast conditions to continue across most regions, with chilly conditions to persist along with snow in valleys and lowlands.

Light to moderate wind from the northwest, which may increase in intensity.