No rain expected across the country this weekend

South Africans in parts of the country can breathe a sigh of relief after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said it was not expecting any rain this weekend.

This amid mop-up operations across KwaZulu-Natal following heavy rains and flooding which have claimed the lives of seven people.

At least seven people have died after storms, including a tornado, battered the province.

Rainfall for tomorrow, 1 July 2023

The provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said the death toll resulting from the flash floods rose from four on Thursday to seven after three bodies were discovered along the Umbilo River in the eThwekwini Municipality.

“Houses in eThekwini metro bore the brunt of the devastation, with approximately 70 houses completely destroyed and a further 110 houses partially damaged. This has affected a total of 552 people, leaving 151 individuals homeless,” the department said.

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Morning fog in the south, otherwise fine and cool weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: extreme.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cold to cool but warm weather in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Fine and cool to warm weather.

North West: Morning fog patches in places, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool in the south.

Free State: Cloudy with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool weather.

Northern Cape: Morning fog patches in places, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but cold weather in the south. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to north-westerly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy in the extreme south-west coast, otherwise fine and cool to cold weather. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly north of Cape Columbine, otherwise moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool weather. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly becoming light south-westerly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool weather. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly becoming light south-westerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches over the northern interior, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be gentle northerly to northwesterly becoming moderate north-easterly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.

