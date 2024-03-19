Weather update: Heatwaves persists and thunderstorms loom

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 20 March.

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms leading to possible localised flooding, structural damage, and disruption of services in four provinces. The heatwave being experienced in three provinces will continue until Wednesday and Friday for the Eastern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 20 March

Weather warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours, hail, damaging winds, and excessive lightning, leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges, localised structural damage (homes, car ports, etc.), and disruption of services due to power surges and danger to life, expected over the eastern parts of both the North West and Free State, Gauteng, and the highveld of Mpumalanga.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the Kamiesberg Local Municipality and the central parts of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

The heatwave with persistently high temperatures experienced over the North West, Free State, and central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape will continue until Wednesday, while the heatwave over the north-eastern interior of the Eastern Cape will persist until Friday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 20 March

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine conditions becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered afternoon thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy weather in the east with morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered over the highveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the east, but otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered over the south-central parts, excluding the Limpopo Valley.

North-West province:

A day of partly cloudy and hot to very hot weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers, scattered in the east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered in the east.

Northern Cape:

There will be cloudy weather with fog along the coast in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very to extremely hot in the central and eastern parts. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, except in the south and extreme west.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning and evening fog in places in the south with partly cloudy conditions over the southern and eastern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in places in the West Coast district.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy and cool conditions are expected, with light rain and drizzle in the south-east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the extreme north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Residents can look forward to cloudy and warm to cool weather with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thunderstorms along the Drakensberg area in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy conditions with morning fog in places over the northern escarpment, becoming cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.