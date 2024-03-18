Weather update: Heatwave to last until Wednesday or Friday, depending where you are

Here's what weather you can expect on Tuesday.

The heatwave besetting much of the country will last until Wednesday in the North West, Free State and the Northern Cape, and until Friday in the Eastern Cape.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Northern Cape, the northern interior of the Eastern Cape, the central and western parts of the Free State and the extreme south-western parts of the North West.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over the North West, Free State and central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape until Wednesday but over the north-eastern interior of the Eastern Cape until Friday

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated evening thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy along the escarpment in the morning with drizzle and fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers on the Highveld.

Limpopo:

Cloudy along the escarpment in the morning with drizzle and fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers in the south from the afternoon.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

Free State:

Fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Fine and hot to very hot, but extremely hot in the north. It will become partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable but moderate to fresh southerly from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches over the central interior and Overberg District, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy along the south coast with light rain over the eastern parts of the south coast in the evening.

It will be cool along the south-west and south coast. The wind along the coast will be light and variable north of Cape Columbine and east of Still Bay in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south-easterly to southerly reaching strong along the south-west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Eastern Cape:

Fine and warm but hot over the interior. It will become cloudy with light evening rain along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly becoming light south-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy at first with morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

It will be very hot in places in the extreme northwest. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly to easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.