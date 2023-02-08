Weather update: Warning for heavy rain in 7 provinces

Weather Reporter

An orange level 5 warning of disruptive rainfall has been issued in KwaZulu-Natal, the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, the eastern and northern parts of Limpopo, as well as the Lowveld and escarpment areas in Mpumalanga, on Thursday.

Residents in the east parts of both Free State and North-West as well as the central parts of the Eastern Cape, should expect the same weather patterns, warned the South African Weather Service (SAWS), which issued a yellow level 2 warning in the areas.

A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, heavy downpours and excessive lightning has been issued in Gauteng, the south-western parts of Limpopo as well as the Highveld areas of Mpumalanga.

Orange level 5 warning: Disruptive rain: Eastern Cape: 8/2/2023 12:00 – 9/2/2023 11:59 pic.twitter.com/5Kl4pcyFfc — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 8, 2023

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and cool to warm weather, with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo: Cloudy and cool to warm weather, widespread showers and thundershowers.

North West: Cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the east.

Free State: Cloudy and cool to warm weather, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the east.

Northern Cape: Morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly.

Yellow level 2 warning: Rain: Eastern Cape: 8/2/2023 12:00 until 9/2/2023 11:59 pic.twitter.com/n8Rq3F4LRl— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 8, 2023

Western Cape: Partly cloudy over the eastern interior, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in places in the west. It will become partly cloudy along the south coast from late afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly but strong along the south-west coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm in places in the west, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly east of Cape St Francis in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh north easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with widespread showers and rain, but thundershowers in places. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy and warm but cool in the south-west with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.