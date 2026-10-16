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Wet weekend ahead for Cape Town as temperatures dip

Picture of Oratile Mashilo

By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

3 minute read

16 October 2026

09:53 am

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The weekend forecast points to a combination of rain, cloud cover, cooler temperatures and stronger afternoon winds across Cape Town

Cape Town weekend weather

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Cape Town residents can expect a wet and cooler weekend, with rain and showers forecast for Saturday and Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Saws forecasts a minimum temperature of 14°C and a maximum of 18°C on Saturday, with a 60% chance of rain and an expected rainfall total of 3mm.

Rain and cloudy conditions on Saturday

Saturday will start with slight rain during the early hours, with Saws forecasting a temperature of 16°C at 2am and 8am.

Conditions are expected to remain cloudy around 2pm before becoming partly cloudy in the evening.

Saws forecasts south-westerly winds in the early part of the day, shifting to a south-south-easterly direction from the afternoon.

Wind speeds are expected to increase during the day, reaching 18.52km/h in the afternoon and 27.78km/h by 8pm.

The weather service forecasts temperatures to fall to 14°C by Saturday evening.

According to Saws, Saturday will record a Minimum Temperature 14 °C” and a “Maximum Temperature 18 °C”, while the “Rain Probability” stands at 60%.

Humidity will remain relatively high throughout the day, ranging between 80% and 90%.

Sunday brings more showers

Sunday is expected to be cooler, with rain showers forecast during the day.

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Saws puts Sunday’s minimum temperature at 12°C and the maximum at 15°C, with a 30% probability of rain and an expected rainfall amount of 3mm.

The forecast indicates a temperature of 13°C at 8am, while the evening temperature is expected to reach 14°C.

Winds will blow from the south-south-east at 27.78km/h in the morning before shifting to a southerly direction at 18.52km/h in the evening.

Saws forecasts humidity at 80% in the morning and 70% by the evening.

The weather service lists Sunday’s conditions as Rain showers”, with the overall forecast indicating a cooler day than Saturday.

Residents urged to prepare for wet weather

The weekend forecast points to a combination of rain, cloud cover, cooler temperatures, and stronger afternoon winds across Cape Town.

Saturday is expected to be the warmer of the two days, with temperatures reaching 18°C, while Sunday could see the mercury drop to a low of 12°C.

Residents planning outdoor activities should therefore prepare for wet conditions, particularly as both days carry a forecast for rainfall.

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