Woman and 2-year-old baby perish in Diepsloot shack fire

The cause of the fire incidents is undetermined.

A 26-year-old woman and a two-year-old baby has died in a shack fire in Soweto.

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the blaze broke in Diepsloot, extension 1 on Tuesday.

Shack fire

“Incidents like this occur throughout the year, more prevalent in winter. This does not imply that incidents do not take place in summer. EMS firefighters responded to a fire incident in Diepsloot where unfortunately a two-year-old baby succumbed to fire-related injuries and a woman. The case was handed to Diepsloot police station.

“EMS continues to implore the residents of Johannesburg to ensure that all electrical appliances are switched-off after use,” Khumalo said.

Precautions

Khumalo said another blaze gutted at least eleven shacks at the Honey Dew informal on Monday afternoon.

“No injuries were sustained during this particular incident The cause of both incidents is undetermined.

“EMS implores the residents of Johannesburg to take necessary precautions when using electrical appliances. We also plead with residents to ensure that children are not left unattended,” Khumalo said.

Tshwane building fire

Last week, at least eight rooms and a hallway were gutted after a student accommodation building under renovation caught fire in the City of Tshwane.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department responded to the blaze on Rissik Street in Sunnyside.

Firefighters battled the blaze for an entire day until the early hours of Monday morning.

No injuries

City of Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said the blaze was reported to the Emergency Communication Centre who immediately dispatched a fire engine from Hatfield Fire Station, the nearest station to the scene.

“Firefighters immediately established incident command and began with firefighting operations. These involved aggressive firefighting and protecting the other nearby exposed buildings.

“About eight rooms in total and two hallways were affected by the fire,” Mnguni said.

Mnguni said no injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

