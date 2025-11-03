What you need to know about Sassa social grants payments on Tuesday

The agency urged the public not to share or entertain such misinformation, stressing that false claims can have damaging effects.

Social grant payments for November 2025 will begin on Tuesday, 4 November, with beneficiaries urged to take note of the scheduled dates, says the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The agency administers more than 19 million grant payments, including the Older Persons’ Pension Grant, Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant, Care Dependency Grant, Foster Child Grant, Child Support Grant, Child Support Grant Top-Up, and Grant-in-Aid.

Grant payments: What you need to know

Sassa grant payment dates:

Older Persons Grant – Tuesday, 4 November 2025

Disability Grant – Wednesday, 5 November 2025

Children’s Grants – Thursday, 6 November 2025

Sassa grant amounts:

Old Age Grant (60–74 years) and Disability Grant – R2 315

Old Age Grant (75+ years) – R2 335

War Veterans Grant – R2 315

Care Dependency Grant – R2 315

Child Support Grant – R560

Foster Care Grant – R1 250

SRD Grant – R370

ALSO READ: Sassa slams false claims of double social grant payments

Sassa dismisses double payment claims

Sassa has dismissed viral social media claims that beneficiaries will receive double payments, warning that the misinformation is causing unnecessary panic among millions of vulnerable citizens.

On 29 October, Sassa said it was “increasingly concerned” about the spread of false information on online platforms suggesting that the government had authorised a double payment for social grants.

“Sassa would like to categorically state that this is not true,” the agency said.

“There has been no announcement of social grants double payment by Sassa or the government.”

The agency urged the public not to share or entertain such misinformation, stressing that false claims can have damaging effects.

“We appeal to our beneficiaries to only rely on credible sources of information on our official social media pages,” Sassa added.

‘Verify before you share’

Sassa’s national spokesperson, Paseka Letsatsi, cautioned against the reckless sharing of unverified content.

“Before anyone can share any information pertaining to social grants, they must first verify its authenticity to avoid disseminating false information that may cause anxiety and stress to our beneficiaries,” said Letsatsi.

He said that the spread of fake news around grant payments has the potential to create confusion and mistrust among beneficiaries who rely on these funds for their daily survival.

NOW READ: Lifestyle audits reveal 24 public servants flagged for hidden wealth