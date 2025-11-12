MTBPS: SRD grant gets another extension

This extension follows the first one made in May during the Budget Speech.

The social relief of distress (SRD) grant will be extended for another 14 months to March 2027.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana made the announcement on Wednesday during the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Cape Town.

This extension follows the first one he made in May during the Budget Speech. Before today’s extension, the R370 grant was expected to come to an end in March 2026.

ALSO READ: Sassa offices ‘reach capacity for the day’? We have no policy to turn people away, says agency

Social relief of distress grant

The SRD grant was introduced during the Covid‑19 pandemic to offer temporary financial support to unemployed adults who did not already receive other social grants.

Millions of unemployed South Africans between the ages of 18 and 59 have relied on the grant since 2020, and its continuation reflects both fiscal constraints and the political imperative to protect vulnerable households.

However, the extension comes with stricter beneficiary reviews, including cross‑checks against tax, the Unemployment Insurance Fund and population databases.

Other grants

The government introduced social grants with the commitment to financially support less privileged and vulnerable South Africans. The SRD grant is one of the few social grant types in the country, including old age, disability, and child support.

The MTBPS highlighted that old-age pensions, child support grants and disability grants still account for the bulk of the social development spending.

Allocations within the social wage envelope are protected and adjusted to maintain purchasing power, even as fiscal consolidation proceeds.

ALSO READ: 65 years later: How South Africa has changed

Commitment to helping people

Godongwana included in his address that the government remains committed to supporting low-income and vulnerable households.

Government’s consolidated spending for this year is R2.6 trillion. Most of this money goes to supporting the basket of government-provided services and benefits, such as social grants. This commitment will be seen over the next three years.

“The lion’s share of consolidated non-interest spending, approximately 61% over the next three years, continues to fund the basket of government-provided services and benefits that reduce the cost of living for our citizens,” he said.

Increases in Social grants

Social grants increased in October, following the minister’s promise in his Budget Speech earlier this year.

The social grants increased by R10:

Old Age Grant will increase from R2 310 to R2 320.

Old Age Grant for beneficiaries aged 75 years and older will increase from R2 330 to R2 340.

War Veterans Grant will move from R2 330 to R2 340.

Disability Grant will increase from R2 310 to R2 320.

Care Dependency Grant will also increase from R2 310 to R2 320.

NOW READ: Dead but still receiving social grants: Millions paid out in three years