Who’s dumping mountains of vrot fish to pose health risk?

The illegal dumping of decaying fish near wetlands in Ekurhuleni threatens public health, wildlife, and airport safety.

Piles of rotting fish have appeared roadside in Ekurhuleni for the second time in a fortnight.

In each instance, about a ton of decaying seafood was illegally dumped, creating am unbearable stench and a bio and health hazard.

This week, carcasses were discovered on the edge of the wetland across the road from the OR Tambo International runway in Boksburg.

Local ward councillor Simon Lapping said that recently another deposit was discovered adjacent to an electricity substation on arterial Atlas Road, bordering Benoni.

“The smell is exceptionally foul,” he said. “Maggots are crawling all over the place and a legion of flies are buzzing around, feasting.”

The illegal dumping of rotting fish, said Lapping, poses serious environmental and public health risks.

Decomposing seafood can release harmful bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli, among others. “The decaying waste attracts pests, can contaminate groundwater and threatens wetland ecosystems with water runoff from rain,” Lapping said.

Additionally, he said, the proximity to OR Tambo International Airport may increase the risk of bird strikes as they crowd together, flying in to feed on the rotting fish.

“If birds consume the fish, then perish and then, in turn, are consumed by other animals, it could also cause substantial health challenges,” he added. In addition, human contact with animals like compromised pets could transfer disease to people.

Zweli Dlamini of the City of Ekurhuleni said: “We will be investigating this senseless act.”

Lapping, who has previously caught illegal dumpers and had them successfully prosecuted, said he will leave no stone unturned to find the perpetrators.

“This is a despicable act,” he added.

Dlamini appealed to the public to report any sightings of this kind of dumping to the authorities immediately.

Lapping doubts a restaurant is the guilty party given the volume of fish.

“It’s more than likely a wholesaler or retailer,” he noted.

