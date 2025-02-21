Cash-in-transit robbers sentenced to nearly 200 years in jail combined

A Boksburg court sentenced five cash-in-transit robbers to a combined 200 years in prison for armed robbery, attempted murder, and possession of illegal firearms.

A group of cash-in-transit robbers has been handed hefty sentences which come up to almost 200 years combined.

On Friday, the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court sentenced Paul Sibanda (56) to 36 years, Thato Gaopatwe (33) to 38 years, Thabo Ponatshego Molefe (43) to 40 years, Sibusiso Zakhe Khumalo (43) to 38 years and Thapelo Arnold Nchabeleng (35) to 38 years for armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and causing explosions.

The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently with count 1, robbery with aggravating circumstances. The case against Collen Zwelakhe Hadebe (49) has been postponed to 7 March 2025 for trial.

Robbers’ sentences span 36 to 40 years

The Hawks said their sentences, which span from 36 to 40 years imprisonment, reflect the gravity of their crimes.

On 17 May 2018, three G4S private security vehicles left the G4S depot in Boksburg on their way to Absa Bank in Spartan to bank a substantial amount of money.

A group of armed men with fully automatic firearms ambushed the armoured vehicles as they travelled along Atlas Road in Boksburg.

After forcing open the armoured vehicles with explosives, the attackers took guns and cash bags from the security guards.

The police, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police (EMPD) and security firms chased the thieves in a dramatic pursuit that resulted in the arrest of multiple suspects and the recovery of the stolen cash, weapons and ammunition.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), police dog units, and the Johannesburg Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation were among the various law enforcement agencies involved in the operation.

Brazen robberies with sophisticated techniques

The robbers were charged with armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and causing explosions.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd Ramovha said that during the trial the state laid out a strong case, describing the robberies’ brazen nature and the sophisticated techniques the robbers used.

Ramovha added that the investigators were to assemble vital evidence that left no room for doubt about the guilt of the accused.

“The successful convictions are a testament to the dedication and expertise of the investigative and prosecution teams. Their tireless work, often under challenging and dangerous conditions, has resulted in bringing dangerous criminals to justice and safeguarding the public,” Ramovha said.

Hawks head praises teams involved

Provincial Head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, praised the exceptional work of the teams involved.

“The outstanding efforts of our investigators and prosecution teams have been instrumental in achieving these convictions. Their unwavering dedication and meticulous work have ensured that justice has been served, and our communities can rest assured knowing that dangerous criminals are off the streets,” Kadwa said.