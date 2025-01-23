Zulu King Misuzulu and his ‘queen-to-be’: Controversy at Isandlwana commemoration

It is still not clear if King Misuzulu will continue with his wedding to Nomzamo Myeni. However, she was by his side on Wednesday.

Cultural expert Professor Musa Xulu says there was nothing wrong with AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini inviting his girlfriend or fiancé to the commemoration ceremony of the battle of Isandlwana on Wednesday.

King Misuzulu sat next to Nomzamo Myeni, his queen-to-be, at the event in Nquthu, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

However, this raised eyebrows since the king is still embroiled in a legal battle with his wife, Queen Ntokozo KaMayisela, over including another wife.

Myeni is from Swaziland and was due to marry the king in a traditional ceremony later this month.

However, the king cancelled the ceremony and withdrew Myeni’s security detail and royal benefits.

Queen Ntokozo, considered the king’s first wife, was absent from the Isandlwana commemorations.

This is not the first time she has missed out on events concerning the royal family.

ALSO READ: Zulu queen sparks legal showdown over king’s new marriage

Is she a girlfriend or fiancé?

Xulu told The Citizen on Thursday that the battle of Isandlwana ceremony does not carry customary significance.

The Battle of Isandlwana, fought on 22 January 1879, was a historic milestone in the Anglo-Zulu War. It marked a decisive military victory for the Zulu army over British forces during the renowned Impi yaseSandlwana.

According to Xulu, whether Myeni is the king’s girlfriend or fiancé is unknown.

However, it was a government event and not regulated by Zulu customs.

“Yesterday, the event at Isandlwana was a commemorative event sponsored and organised by the government. The king could invite anyone to accompany him,” he said.

‘Zulu king can marry whoever he wants’

Myeni is of Swati origin, and some in the Zulu kingdom were not pleased with her as the new queen due to rumours that she has children not of Zulu royal blood.

However, Xulu said the king can marry whoever he wants, even a woman from another tribe.

“The king can marry anyone, even from another non-Zulu tribe.”

Meanwhile, King Misuzulu avoided discussing the problems in the royal household at the ceremony.

He said he would address certain matters at the right time, since he was fasting.

According to Xulu, the fast is an annual ritual that the king has to observe.

“The fasting period ended with the conclusion of the Umkhosi Wokweshwama, recently known as Umkhosi Woselwa, first fruit ceremony last Wednesday.

“It is unknown in the Zulu culture to continue fasting beyond the end of the ceremony. He could be copying from Eswatini. However, according to Zulu tradition and culture, he should have stopped the fasting when Umkhosi ended,” Xulu said.

King Misuzulu faces criticism for leadership choices

King Misuzulu has been criticised for his poor decision-making, which has damaged the royal family’s image.

He recently suspended senior members of the Ingonyama Trust. The king also fired his traditional prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, and his spokesperson, Simphiwe Zulu.

It is still unclear if his first wife will win the battle to prevent the king from marrying again.

ALSO READ: ‘Zulu king Misuzulu creates his own problems’