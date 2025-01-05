Zulu king’s polygamy drama: A new wedding on the cards as he divorces first wife

According to a cultural expert, divorce in the Zulu royal household is uncommon and forbidden by the king's church.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini during the national men’s day against gender-based violence in Durban on 22 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart

Renowned cultural expert Prof. Musa Xulu says Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini could get married again in February.

This comes after reports that the king is going through a messy divorce with his first wife, Queen Ntokozo ka Mayisela.

Shortly after he inherited the throne, Ntokozo and Misuzulu were married in 2021.

The reasons for the divorce are unclear, but some reports suggest that Ntokozo is dissatisfied with a polygamous marriage.

A new wife for the king

Ntokozo has been absent from several royal events, some of historical importance, leading the public to speculate about her whereabouts.

Nevertheless, Xulu told The Citizen on Sunday that the king could walk down the aisle again in the month of love.

“The king is said to be getting married to another woman later this month or in February,” he said.

Divorce uncommon in the Zulu royal family

Xulu said divorce in the royal family is uncommon.

However, he said the king’s grandfather, King Bhekuzulu kaSolomon, who reigned between 1948 and 1968, also divorced one of his wives.

“Divorce once happened between Bhekuzulu, father of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, and one of his wives, but it is rare.”

He said that in Zulu culture, marriage is permanent and the king’s place of worship, the Nazareth Baptist Church (also known as the Shembe church) does not allow divorce.

However, Xulu said it is clear that there are irreconcilable differences between the king and queen.

“Several factors, including the irretrievable breakdown of the relationship, could have sparked the divorce.”

He said the king’s next wedding would likely be a traditional royal wedding since the current wives had not observed all the processes necessary for a royal wedding.

“Culturally and by tradition, the king is yet to marry. He has never performed a ritualised Zulu wedding.”

A turbulent reign

Queen Ntokozo’s divorce comes as the King still faces opposition from family factions that believe he is not the right person to lead the Zulu nation.

It also comes at a time when the Zulus have no prime minister. Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi was removed as the administrative head of the Zulu nation a few days ago.

“Things are not calm at the Zulu royal household. The dispute around Misuzulu’s ascendance to the throne remains in the courts. Various sections of royalty (USuthu vs KwaMinya) are at war with each other,” pointed out Xulu.

Misuzulu has also been criticised for lacking the kind of leadership that his father provided to the Zulu nation.

He has been criticised for his modern lifestyle and some questionable actions that were seen as “unroyal”.

However, Xulu said the king should be given time to prove himself.

“He has hardly started ruling. Only time will tell.”

