Trouble in the throne room: ‘Zulu king Misuzulu creates his own problems’

The court cases challenging Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini's rise to the throne are yet to be heard in the appeal court, says cultural expert.

Cultural expert Prof. Musa Xulu has criticised the leadership style of the Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini following several questionable decisions he has made since taking the throne in 2022.

Earlier this month, the king was involved in a public spat with the minister of land and rural affairs over his suspension of senior board members of the Ingonyama Trust.

This happened during the king’s ritual seclusion and angered the amabutho (royal regiments).

Misuzulu also recently fired his traditional prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, and his spokesperson, Simphiwe Zulu.

Misizulu’s ongoing battles

On Monday, the king’s lawyers defended him against his first wife, Queen Ntokozo ka Mayisela, who tried to stop him from marrying a third wife later this month. The Pietermaritzburg High Court struck the case off the roll.

“The king is creating his own problems. He needs advisors. The king’s non-consultative leadership style is fueling turmoil,” said Xulu.

He added that Misuzulu has not established governance structures within the Zulu kingdom since his coronation.

Xulu also said Misuzulu still faces several court battles over his coronation as king. Some family members believe he is not the right person to lead the Zulu nation after the passing of his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu.

“The court cases challenging his rise to the throne are yet to be heard in the Appeal Court, possibly next month,” Xulu said.

He described the king’s situation as vulnerable.

‘Misuzulu does not need many wives’

The Zulu king’s wives are also an issue, according to Xulu.

He said Misuzulu doesn’t need to have many wives since some Zulu kings, such as King Shaka ka Senzangakhona and King Dingane ka Senzangakhona Zulu, were never married.

“It is unnecessary for the king to have many wives.”

ALSO READ: Zulu king’s polygamy drama: A new wedding on the cards as he divorces first wife

Misuzulu has been seen as a controversial traditional leader since the passing of his father.

The late Zulu prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, largely influenced his ascendence to the throne.

Before Buthelezi’s passing in 2023, there were media reports of a rift between the king and the traditional prime minister.

King Misuzulu was coronated in 2022 and spent much of his life studying in the US.

Meanwhile, it is still unclear if a royal wedding will be held this weekend.

“There were reports that it was cancelled. Other reports say it was postponed. The situation remains fluid,” Xulu said.

NOW READ: AmaZulu prime minister waits for King’s confirmation after axing reports