By Chulumanco Mahamba

27 Dec 2024

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini removes Thulasizwe Buthelezi as Zulu prime minister

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has dismissed Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi, citing reasons to be shared with the nation after uMkhosi ends in January.

MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi. Picture: Supplied

Zulu monarch King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has fired his prime minister and KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Reverent Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

The monarch reportedly sacked the MEC from the key and influential position in the kingdom on Thursday and informed him in writing.

The monarch revealed the removal of Buthelezi from his position in a letter to the Zulu nation and all citizens dated 25 December.

Buthelezi dismisses as Zulu prime minister

“Today, I address you with a heavy heart as I announce my withdrawal with immediate effect of the name of Rev. Thulasizwe Dominic Buthelezi (MPL) from this esteemed position,” the king said.

“Reasons for the withdrawal are to be shared with traditional leaders and the nation in due course, as all are still observing uMkhosi until the end of January 2025.”

The king said that from time immemorial, the position of Zulu prime minister held profound significance.

“It is a role of unwavering service to the throne and the nation, embodying the sacred bond between the monarchy and the people,” he said.

“It is a role steeped in tradition, wisdom, and a commitment to the well-being and unity of the Zulu kingdom.”

The king called on the nation to unite in support of the process to appoint Buthelezi’s successor, “who will carry forward the torch of leadership.

Process of appointing successor

He added that the monarchy remained committed to upholding the “sacred values and traditions” that bind them as a people.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini made the announcement of Buthelezi’s appointment at the commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana in Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal, in January.

Buthelezi served for about 11 months after the death of the Zulu former prime minister and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi last year.

The former outspoken veteran politician and Zulu prince lived a remarkable life, serving three kings over many decades, before passing away on 9 September — two weeks after celebrating his 95th birthday.

