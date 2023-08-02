Zuma back in SA after Russia trip

By Faizel Patel

Former president Jacob Zuma is back in South Africa from his medical related trip to the Russian Federation, his foundation has confirmed.

Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said Zuma’s “check up and observations went well.”

“He wishes to thank all the progressive South African citizens and organisations who sent him good wishes and prayers during this period.”

Private prosecution

Manyi said Zuma’s return was also necessitated by the private prosecution matter which will be sitting in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday 4th August 2023.

“In terms of the law, it is compulsory for the Private Prosecutor to appear whenever the Accused persons appear in terms of the summons or as ordered by a Judge.

“As matters stand and barring any not to be ruled out shenanigans, the private prosecution is otherwise set down to be conducted in the presence of the two accused persons this Friday, 4th August 2023,” Manyi said.

The Foundation said it is grateful for the former president’s safe return back into the country.

Zuma goes to Russia

Zuma flew to Moscow for “medical treatment”, just days after visiting Victoria Falls with his daughter Dudu Sambudla.

Manyi confirmed that the former president was unwell and seeking medical assistance in Russia.

The news came just a day after the Constitutional Court dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) November 2022 ruling that the decision of former Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser to grant Zuma medical parole was unlawful and set aside.

Manyi would not say what Zuma was being treated for. “That is doctor and patient confidentiality,” he said.

Zuma parole

Meanwhile, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said it finds it “very bizarre” that Zuma needs to make more submissions to the Commissioner of Correctional Services Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale regarding his prison term.

This comes after the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) gave the former president a 4th August deadline to make submissions to Thobakgale as to why he should not return to prison to serve out the rest of his 15-month sentence.

Zuma, who was jailed in July 2021 for defying a Constitutional Court order to appear at the Zondo Commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, was released on medical parole in September 2021 by Arthur Fraser.

