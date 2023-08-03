Courts

JUST IN: Zuma slapped with costs as court rules in favour Downer, Maughan

The former president will now have to pay more punitive legal costs.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has ruled in favour of state prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan enforcing its judgment on former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution.

On Thursday, the high court declined to suspend its 7 June ruling, which declared Zuma’s private prosecution unlawful and set aside the matter, pending the final determination of the former president’s application for leave to appeal.

In addition to granting Downer and Maughan an enforcement order of the ruling, the court, in its latest judgment, also ordered Zuma to pay the costs including the cost of two counsel.

This is a developing story

