JUST IN: Zuma slapped with costs as court rules in favour Downer, Maughan

By Molefe Seeletsa

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has ruled in favour of state prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan enforcing its judgment on former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution.

On Thursday, the high court declined to suspend its 7 June ruling, which declared Zuma’s private prosecution unlawful and set aside the matter, pending the final determination of the former president’s application for leave to appeal.

In addition to granting Downer and Maughan an enforcement order of the ruling, the court, in its latest judgment, also ordered Zuma to pay the costs including the cost of two counsel.

BREAKING: Billy Downer and myself have won a ruling that enforces the High Court’s judgment that former President Zuma’s private prosecution against us is abusive and must be set aside.

This means ruling stands despite appeal efforts. Zuma ordered to pay attorney-client costs. pic.twitter.com/WIWl6eaOEt August 3, 2023

This is a developing story