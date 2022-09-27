South Africans divided over Maimane’s newly founded political party

Marizka Coetzer

While many people were happy about the news that Mmusi Maimane was returning with a new political party, others felt it would further divide votes.

At the weekend, Maimane launched Build One South Africa (Bosa) that will appear on ballot papers in 2024. This will be the first time he will compete in an election since he resigned as Democratic Alliance (DA) leader in 2019.

Bosa’s founding leadership include Maimane as the president, Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster as his deputy, Khusta Jack as chair, Hlumelo Biko as chief executive and Mudzuli Rakhivhane as national spokesperson.

Prince Nkosi from Mamelodi said it was up to Maimane to prove himself to the people. “Maybe he will do it.

When he was with the DA, we saw he was good at influencing and leading people,” he said, adding Maimane might be the right person to change things.

“I once saw him talking to young people and I saw him wanting to develop young people,” he said. Nkosi said it was time to get in some young blood.

“The ANC has a lot of older people. We want some upcoming politicians who want to lead. Things have changed,” he said.

Lucky Ratabane from Pretoria West said there were already too many political parties to choose from on the ballot.

He said he when he looked at Maimane, the DA came to mind. “I don’t think it’s a good idea and I won’t consider voting for him.”

Charles Mahlangu said he wasn’t a fan of either Maimane or Julius Malema. “They are still young boys. The babies can’t tell the fathers what to do.

When they talk, they talk like babies,” he said. “He was a leader at the DA and then he left. Now the money in the pockets is finished.

So he wants a party to fill his pockets.” Political analyst Piet Croucamp said Maimane’s success will depend on where he would position himself ideologically and economically.

He will find it very difficult to attract DA support. And ActionSA is already a conservative voice on the black political spectrum,” he said.

