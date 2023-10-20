News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Lunga Simelane

Journalist

4 minute read

20 Oct 2023

05:50 am

South Africans rally ‘for human rights, not Palestinian rights’

Nehawu and South African citizens took a stand for human rights outside the US consulate in Sandton, expressing solidarity with Palestine.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (NEHAWU) in solidarity with the People of Palestine pickets outside the United States consulate in Sandton in Johannesburg, 19 October 2023,for Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

As the Gaza-Israel conflict continues, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) and South African citizens who are in support for the people of Palestine, picketed outside the United States consulate in Sandton yesterday. The war between Gaza and Israel entered its 14th day today. One of the participants Whidaad Hoosen, who identified herself as Muslim, said the picket was not about standing for Islamic or Palestinian rights but “more for human rights”. “I go back to when people called me a terrorist when I supported the ANC who were trying to topple the apartheid regime. We need…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

As the GazaIsrael conflict continues, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) and South African citizens who are in support for the people of Palestine, picketed outside the United States consulate in Sandton yesterday.

The war between Gaza and Israel entered its 14th day today.

One of the participants Whidaad Hoosen, who identified herself as Muslim, said the picket was not about standing for Islamic or Palestinian rights but “more for human rights”.

“I go back to when people called me a terrorist when I supported the ANC who were trying to topple the apartheid regime. We need to come out in our millions to show support,” she said.

ALSO READ: ‘Gaza hospital strike constitutes war crime’ – Cabinet

“We understand what apartheid did, but we were not bombed. Soweto was not bombed in the uprisings. The difference between Palestine and what happened in South Africa is that we fought for our freedom. We were called terrorists. We overthrew the regime. There is no way for these Palestinians to continue to suffer.”

Hoosen said there was no humanity left in Palestine.

“I have nothing against the West. I feel for everybody who is in the situation. I feel for Israelis lives that have been lost,” she said.

“I feel for Palestinian lives that have also been lost. But there is a point where we have to stand up and we have to say what the difference is between right and wrong. Genocide is wrong.”

Problem with Western media

Hoosen said there was a problem with Western media in how they are portraying the Hamas militant group.

“The Western media portrays this as Hamas who we are fighting when in fact they are fighting the entire nation. Hamas might be a part of that. I’m Muslim. I have friends from all different faiths such as Christian and Jewish friends,” she said.

“Nobody supports terrorists’ actions. But again, we were called terrorists when we stood up against the apartheid regime.”

“The Palestinians have done the same. At some point, do you not think a nation which is so desperate for their freedom is not going to stand up and take to the streets and try their utmost to find the liberation for the people and their children? My heart breaks. There are certain things that we will never stand by, like the killing of innocent children, civilians and of the elderly.”

ALSO READ: Dirco calls on Israel to cease ‘genocidal campaign against Palestinians’

“We would not support that if it was Hamas and we would not support that if it is the Israeli government. However, the Israeli government continues to bomb civilians – people who are not armed, people who cannot defend themselves.”

Another participant, Leila Akahloun, said she stood for justice and peace on both sides.

“I stand for a free Palestine. I stand for a two-state solution whereby Israelis and Palestinians can coexist in peace. I am outraged by the violence,” she said.

“I am disturbed by the war crimes we are witnessing. The people of Gaza are facing mass starvation, collective punishment and a complete annihilation of their dignity and lives.”

“I pray for an immediate ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors so that life-saving aid can reach innocent people who are in need.”

ALSO READ: ‘Situation in Gaza likely to get worse’ – analyst

Read more on these topics

hamas Palestine sandton union

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Public Protector’s office wants Mkhwebane to pay back R2.1 million for ‘unauthorised’ accommodation
News Dr Nandipha Magudumana opens case over alleged prison assault
Politics WATCH: ‘I will be president of SA…it’s unstoppable, it’s inevitable’ – Mogoeng Mogoeng
Sport ‘Options on the table’ but no end in sight for SA’s flag ban
Food And Drink WATCH: We tasted the newly-launched Kaizer Chiefs chips: Here’s our verdict…
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe