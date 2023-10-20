South Africans rally ‘for human rights, not Palestinian rights’

As the Gaza-Israel conflict continues, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) and South African citizens who are in support for the people of Palestine, picketed outside the United States consulate in Sandton yesterday. The war between Gaza and Israel entered its 14th day today. One of the participants Whidaad Hoosen, who identified herself as Muslim, said the picket was not about standing for Islamic or Palestinian rights but “more for human rights”. “I go back to when people called me a terrorist when I supported the ANC who were trying to topple the apartheid regime. We need…

As the Gaza–Israel conflict continues, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) and South African citizens who are in support for the people of Palestine, picketed outside the United States consulate in Sandton yesterday.

The war between Gaza and Israel entered its 14th day today.

One of the participants Whidaad Hoosen, who identified herself as Muslim, said the picket was not about standing for Islamic or Palestinian rights but “more for human rights”.

“I go back to when people called me a terrorist when I supported the ANC who were trying to topple the apartheid regime. We need to come out in our millions to show support,” she said.

ALSO READ: ‘Gaza hospital strike constitutes war crime’ – Cabinet

“We understand what apartheid did, but we were not bombed. Soweto was not bombed in the uprisings. The difference between Palestine and what happened in South Africa is that we fought for our freedom. We were called terrorists. We overthrew the regime. There is no way for these Palestinians to continue to suffer.”

Hoosen said there was no humanity left in Palestine.

“I have nothing against the West. I feel for everybody who is in the situation. I feel for Israelis lives that have been lost,” she said.

“I feel for Palestinian lives that have also been lost. But there is a point where we have to stand up and we have to say what the difference is between right and wrong. Genocide is wrong.”

Problem with Western media

Hoosen said there was a problem with Western media in how they are portraying the Hamas militant group.

“The Western media portrays this as Hamas who we are fighting when in fact they are fighting the entire nation. Hamas might be a part of that. I’m Muslim. I have friends from all different faiths such as Christian and Jewish friends,” she said.

“Nobody supports terrorists’ actions. But again, we were called terrorists when we stood up against the apartheid regime.”

“The Palestinians have done the same. At some point, do you not think a nation which is so desperate for their freedom is not going to stand up and take to the streets and try their utmost to find the liberation for the people and their children? My heart breaks. There are certain things that we will never stand by, like the killing of innocent children, civilians and of the elderly.”

ALSO READ: Dirco calls on Israel to cease ‘genocidal campaign against Palestinians’

“We would not support that if it was Hamas and we would not support that if it is the Israeli government. However, the Israeli government continues to bomb civilians – people who are not armed, people who cannot defend themselves.”

Another participant, Leila Akahloun, said she stood for justice and peace on both sides.

“I stand for a free Palestine. I stand for a two-state solution whereby Israelis and Palestinians can coexist in peace. I am outraged by the violence,” she said.

“I am disturbed by the war crimes we are witnessing. The people of Gaza are facing mass starvation, collective punishment and a complete annihilation of their dignity and lives.”

“I pray for an immediate ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors so that life-saving aid can reach innocent people who are in need.”

ALSO READ: ‘Situation in Gaza likely to get worse’ – analyst