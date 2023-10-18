SA calls on Israel to cease ‘genocidal campaign against Palestinians’

South Africa has condemned the bombing of the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza.

People gather around bodies of Palestinians killed in a strike on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in central Gaza after they were transported to Al-Shifa hospital, on 17 October. Photo: Dawood Nemer/ AFP

South Africa has called on Israel to cease its “genocidal campaign against the Palestinians and open the water taps, provide food for civilians, electricity and fuel for the ambulances and hospitals”.

The call comes after the bombing of the al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said was “the most blatant violation of International Humanitarian Law”.

The blast ripped through a Gaza hospital killing more than 1 000 people, sparking global condemnation and violent protests in several Muslim nations.

Condemnation

South Africa condemned the killing of civilians in Palestine and Israel.

“We call on the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Ahmad Khan to immediately signal his intent to investigate this and other war crimes, and the crime of genocide in this conflict, and to include in his investigation the liability of those aiding and abetting these crimes.”

Dirco said the targeting of civilians in armed conflicts was “in violation of International Humanitarian Law and Geneva Conventions”.

“Just as the attack by Hamas on civilians in Israel was abhorrent, there are no words to fully express South Africa’s condemnation of Israel’s bombing of the al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital. The targeting of a hospital considered a safe haven under International Humanitarian Law is a war crime.”

Gaza crisis

Dirco added that the situation in Gaza, especially in hospitals was dire.

“Doctors are operating without anaesthetics and do not have the medical equipment or supplies to treat the victims. The suffering of children and their parents is unspeakable and unfathomable in this day and age, and there must be consequences for these actions, otherwise the international structures established to maintain international peace and security have utterly failed.”

War crimes

It said the al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, which was bombed on Tuesday night is one of 22 hospitals in northern Gaza that were ordered by the Israeli military to evacuate their patients and staff within 24 hours or be responsible for the consequences.

“Hundreds of civilians were sheltering in the hospital when it was bombed as it was supposed to have been a safe place to shelter.

“According to UNRWA officials, 4 000 internally displaced people who were sheltering in an UNRWA school were also bombed by Israeli air strikes yesterday. Hospitals have run out of fuel for ambulances or to run generators that enable the existing hospitals to function,” Dirco said.

Dirco said under International Humanitarian Law and Geneva Conventions, “Israel has committed war crimes and needs to be held responsible for its actions by the International Criminal Court and the international community as a whole”.

