Special voting gets off to rocky start in parts of Benoni

Special voting in Ekurhuleni got off to a mixed start on Monday, with transport problems delaying home visits and trips...

Special voting in Ekurhuleni got off to a mixed start on Monday, with transport problems delaying home visits and trips to polling stations in Benoni, while other stations reported smooth operations.

South African unable to vote in Wednesday’s general poll received home visits or headed to their local voting station on Monday to cast their ballots. The special vote will also run on Tuesday.

Political parties were out in force, candidates were talking up their chances, and the battle for control of the metro was already evident. So too were some parties that seemed somewhat disinterested in the week’s poll, instead somewhat hot and bothered.

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In Benoni, DA candidate Mary Goby accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of being unprepared after officials struggled to conduct home visits without vehicles. Some resorted to walking between homes while others were left waiting for transport.

“We have a problem with some of the voting stations where the IEC do not have vehicles to go and do home visits,” she said.

Goby said one area had only ten special votes, but officials were walking between addresses. Another voting station had more than 100 home visits to complete, with no vehicle available.

“I just think that the IEC were not up to date and were not ready for today, at all,” she said.

Goby warned that preparations for Wednesday’s election day needed attention. One voting station had 4 500 registered voters, making an early start essential. She shared her confidence about the DA’s prospects in Ekurhuleni.

“I’ve seen the stats, and I fully expect it to go well,” she said.

No transport for home visits from IEC

Fellow DA candidate Simon Lapping reported a different experience at his voting station in Kempton Park, where proceedings had been trouble-free.

“So far it’s been very nice and easy, and there haven’t been any problems at this voting station,” he said.

Lapping, an Ekurhuleni proportional representation candidate, was equally confident about his party’s electoral prospects.

“I’m sure we will be the biggest party in the metro, and we should be able to dictate the terms of how the future of Ekurhuleni is going to be run,” he said.

MK party in Kempton Park. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Despite the political rivalry, Lapping said relations between party representatives remained good-natured, with candidates exchanging friendly jibes.

In Kempton Park, EFF candidate Neliswa Mgagi was experiencing her first election as a candidate rather than simply a voter.

“I was really big nervous because this is new to me,” she said, but added that she was motivated by concerns of the people and said potholes and electricity problems were among the issues residents wanted addressed. She promised to take their concerns forward if elected.

EFF Kempton Park ward candidate Neliswa Mgagi. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Given that a coalition will likely be on the cards for the city, Mgagi indicated that the EFF was prepared to consider working with other parties.

“We all want the same thing for our people,” she said. “We are opening our doors to anyone who wants to be with us, to work with us.”

EFF will work with anyone in a coalition

SACP candidate Dineo Molokomme said crime and poor service delivery were among her biggest concerns in Kempton Park. She also wanted to address food insecurity and housing.

ANC candidate did not want to comment without consultation. Picture: Hein Kaiser

However, not every candidate was prepared to speak to the media. ANC candidate Kgasamphaka Rammani said she did not want to comment without first consulting her superiors.

MK party activists said their candidate would not be visiting the polling station. One activist also declined to be identified publicly as an MK party activist.