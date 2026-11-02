TikToker who allegedly insulted Mkhwanazi and incited violence released on bail

In a video circulating on social media, the man accuses police in KZN of violating the rights of South Africans.

The Durban Magistrate’s Court has granted TikToker Nkululeko ‘Max’ Makhanya bail of R7 000.

The 38-year-old man was arrested on Sunday afternoon for alleged crimen injuria and incitement of violence.

According to police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), the man posted a video on his TikTok account allegedly insulting provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and inciting people to commit violence.

In a video circulating on social media, the man accuses “Mkhwanazi’s police” in KZN of violating the rights of South Africans, questioning whether authorities are waiting for someone to die before taking action.

“Do you not see that our rights are being violated in eThekwini?” he says in isiZulu, questioning why Mkhwanazi remain silent while citizens’ rights are allegedly being violated.

“After realising that the suspect’s TikTok rant contained criminal elements of crime injuria and incitement of violence, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Task Team opened a case for investigation. The suspect was traced and found at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, where he was arrested,” said KZN police.

On Monday, he appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court, where he was released on bail. One of his bail conditions is that he must not directly or indirectly incite violence. His matter was postponed to 20 January 2027.

Saps ready for any disturbances

Meanwhile, as the country takes to the polls this week, starting with special votes on Monday, Deputy National Commissioner for Policing and NATJOINTS Co-Chairperson, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, said security arrangements were in place across all provinces.

Voting stations have undergone security assessments, with intelligence-led deployments, specialised units and roving operational teams ready to respond to identified threats. The SANDF also stands ready to support the police where necessary, said Mosikili.

She cautioned political parties, candidates, supporters and members of the public against intimidation and interference with the electoral process.

“No individual or organisation has the right to obstruct voting stations, threaten electoral officials, intimidate voters or undermine another person’s democratic rights.”

She further warned that no marches or demonstrations will be permitted on voting day, warning that any contravention of this restriction constitutes a crime.

“The responsibility to protect our democracy is shared. Let us work together to ensure that these elections are conducted freely, fairly and safely.”