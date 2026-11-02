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WATCH: Mbalula doubles down on climate change pothole claim

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

4 minute read

2 November 2026

06:25 am

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Mbalula raised eyebrows when he said that potholes are a direct symptom of climate change.

Mbalula doubles down on climate change pothole claim [VIDEO] Elections 2026

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo

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As the country heads into local government elections this week, ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has defended his controversial remarks that potholes are the result of climate change.

Mbalula raised eyebrows when he said that potholes are a direct symptom of severe weather shifts, stating that heavy rains inevitably wash out streets and damage road surfaces.

Climate change

He maintained that potholes will continue to exist as long as climate change remains an active challenge

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“Potholes will be there because we live in a situation of climate change. There are rains, and water on the streets”

“Defending his stance, Mbalula clarified that pointing to environmental factors does not mean the state is dodging responsibility.

“We are not talking about something that you know is falling from the sky. We’re talking about what government is going to do to help,” Mbalula said.

Respected author Khaya Dlanga called out Mbalula’s claim.

“This is ridiculous. I’ve been to cities where it rains all the time, but there are no potholes, and the grass is cut and trees trimmed. There is just no will to get the basics done. They must keep talking like this and treating people like idiots, and I am sure they will get the appropriate reply at the polls.

Joburg’s plight

Mbalula also criticised journalists for highlighting Johannesburg’s plight.

Johannesburg’s worsening service delivery crisis is pushing residents and businesses to the brink, with a staggering R220 billion infrastructure backlog and less than half of the city’s service delivery targets being met.

In recent weeks, disgruntled residents have taken to the streets to voice their growing frustration over deteriorating municipal services, electricity and water outages, potholes, escalating drug activity, and high crime rates in the city and surrounding areas.

The battle for the City of Johannesburg intensified last week after DA Joburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille accused Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi of taking credit for replacing a transformer in Soweto after the DA raised funds to buy it.

Headed in the city by Mayor Dada Morero and regional chair Loyiso Masuku, the ANC defended its tenure amid internal power struggles, leadership instability (nine mayors in eight years), and mounting pressure over service delivery.

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Democratic Alliance (DA) Fikile Mbalula Helen Zille Local/municipal elections nohwb Panyaza Lesufi potholes
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

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