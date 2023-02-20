2023 Sopa: Roads to avoid in Joburg – motorists advised to use alternative routes

Faizel Patel

As Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi prepares to deliver the State of the Province Address, motorists have been advised to stay clear of the city centre.

Several roads will be closed in Johannesburg when Lesufi deliver his address on Monday, from 11am until 8pm.

These are streets that will be affected

City centre

Pritchard Street and City Hall Street (total shutdown)

Pritchard Street and Harrison Street / Albertina Sisulu Street (total shutdown)

Pritchard Street and Simmonds Street / Albertina Sisulu Street (total shutdown)

Pixley Ka Isaka Seme and Helen Joseph Street (partial closure): Route to be used by guests, business owners, Luthuli House and JRA employees.

Routes to be used to the precinct:

From eastern Gauteng

N12, N17 and N3

R24 – Eastgate Mall, Kensington/Bertrams, Commissioner Street, Rissik Street, Pritchard Street to FNB/Sage parking.

M2 – Rissik Street, Pritchard Street to FNB/Sage parking.

From south-western Gauteng

N1 south, N12 west, R82 (Old Vereeniging Rd)

M1 – M2, Rissik Street, Pritchard Street to FNB/Sage parking.

M1 – Carr Street, Ntemi Piliso Street, Helen Joseph Street, Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Street, Pritchard Street to FNB/Sage parking.

From northern Gauteng

N1, N14, N3 and R21

M1 – Jan Smuts Avenue, Ntemi Piliso Street, Helen Joseph Street, Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Street, Pritchard Street to FNB/Sage parking.

R24 – Eastgate Mall, Kingsinton/Betrams, Commissioner Street, Rissik Street, Pritchard Street to FNB/Sage parking.

JMPD

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla told The Citizen it is important that motorists take note of the road closures.

“These roads will be used by guests, business owners, Luthuli House and JRA employees. Motorists are urged to be patient during the course of the Gauteng event and to use alternative routes.

“Officers will be present to regulate traffic within the Johannesburg CBD and around the venue,” Fihla said.

