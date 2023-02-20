Gauteng Sopa 2023: ‘ANC must deliver services or be replaced’ – ActionSA

Citizen Reporter

ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Bongani Baloyi has warned the ANC that if it does not deliver on its promises, a government that puts citizens first will soon take over.

Baloyi was speaking ahead of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s State of the Province Address (Sopa) on Monday.

Covid-19 aftermath

One of the answers he demanded was what relief the province could expect to see following the economic devastation that was caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

“We want the Premier of Gauteng province Panyaza Lesufi to tell us what the government of Gauteng is doing to address and rescue the economy of Gauteng post Covid-19.

“People are still unemployed, the economy has stagnated. More people are unemployed – they can’t even enjoy services they get from government or even pay for those services,” said Baloyi.

READ MORE: ‘Toxic recipe’: Only way beyond unemployment, poverty is to grow economy

Corruption

Baloyi also said that Lesufi must explain in detail what measures will be taken to fight corruption. He highlighted the Department of Health as a cesspool of corruption in the province.

Eskom

He stated that the country needs answers about the on-going energy crisis, which is crippling the economy.

“What measures are they going to take to ensure that critical infrastructure is protected and they play a critical role to co-ordinate, mobilise a joint response with all municipalities to mitigate the risk of Eskom because it is hurting us all?

He said Gauteng needs employment schemes for young people.

“Young people need to be trained and employed so they can use their agency and not be condemned to a life of RDP queues,” he said.

ALSO READ: Eskom announces stage 6 load shedding to kick off the week

WATCH: ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Bongani Baloyi ahead of SOPA:

Today, when he delivers his State of the Province Address, @Lesufi must not promise the residents of Gauteng things he cannot deliver – he only has one year left in office. pic.twitter.com/OyzriaZpq1— ActionSA (@Action4SA) February 20, 2023

Several roads will be closed when Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi delivers his address on Monday, from 11am until 8pm.

ALSO READ: 2023 Sopa: Roads to avoid in Joburg – motorists advised to use alternative routes