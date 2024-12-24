2024 report card: John Steenhuisen’s highs and lows this year

John Steenhuisen has targeted corruption, faced consequences of his own controversial appointments and challenged food security.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader and minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen speaks at an event hosted by the Cape Town Press Club on 12 September 2024, at the Kelvin Grove Club in Newlands outside Cape Town. Picture: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)

John Steenhuisen went from leader of the opposition to Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Urban Development this year, but how well did he do? We take a look.

When the African National Congress (ANC) invited parties to join the government of national unity (GNU) following their disappointing national and provincial elections in May, the door was opened for power to be shared.

It took weeks for President Cyril Ramaphosa to decide on and appoint his third cabinet, featuring ministers and deputy ministers from 10 other parties in the GNU. These ministers were announced on 30 June and sworn in on 3 July.

Many leaders of political parties that joined the GNU were given the roles of whose incumbents they had previously berated for apparently not doing their job. Outspoken rivals became authority figures and it became their task to carry South Africa forward.

Steenhuisen targets corruption in department

Few were (and are) more critical of the ANC government than Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Steenhuisen. Yet he was given the wheel at the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Urban Development.

This is an important portfolio in driving economic growth and creating jobs. In land reform, Steenhuisen will somehow have to address the injustices of the past through land distribution without angering his own voter base.

Leader of the country’s previous official opposition for years before the uMkhonto weSizwe MK party took that role in 2024, Steenhuisen had time and again made scathing remarks about corruption at the ANC and how their policies hindered job creation and hurt the economy.

In August, Steenhuisen said he found that R500 million earmarked for an animal vaccine production facility a decade ago had seemingly vanished.

Aside from the wasted taxpayer money, the failure to build the plant led to a shortage of critical animal vaccines.

Steenhuisen launched a probe, vowing to bring those found of wrongdoing to book.

“We will see accountability and potentially recovery if any wrongdoing is uncovered,” he said.

Corruption Watch executive director Karam Singh commented on Steenhuisen’s response: “This is an encouraging sign of a working GNU.”

Steenhuisen’s Gouws, Cabanac debacle

However, it did not take long for some to question Steenhuisen’s own appointments.

Not long after speaking strongly against the ANC’s cadre deployment policy and urging position by merit in government, his choice of Chief of Staff (Roman Cabanac) and subsequent recommendations were lambasted by the ANC as “DA exceptionalism”.

The DA leader’s selection of Cabanac drew outrage from many commentators who accused him of racism.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen and Roman Cabanac. Picture: X/@RomanCabanac

Cabanac is a legal professional, entrepreneur, former member of the Capitalist Party of South Africa and former host of the YouTube channel Morning Shot.

Cabanac has in the past tweeted that black people are not liberals. He said, “If you want to be a liberal party, it cannot be black-led,” in reaction to Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane’s explanation in his book on why he left the DA.

He also allegedly called black people “Bantu people” and minimised the Sharpeville Massacre.

Within three weeks of Cabanac’s appointment, Steenhuisen asked him to consider stepping aside.

The Cabanac debacle came at the same time the DA terminated the membership of MP Renaldo Gouws.

Gouws was found guilty of contravening several sections of the DA’s constitution after a video emerged of him using the K-word. It followed a similar incident in 2010, after which he was suspended for a time.

Steenhuisen also approached the Public Service and Administration ministry for permission to fill three other positions with “unqualified” candidates, it was reported.

He had to answer questions in Parliament about the matter.

“There is no deviation and there are no staff appointed to my office who do not possess the required qualifications,” Steenhuisen later added.

However, Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, said the staff were unqualified. The department turned down his request to appoint them.

SA’s triple burden of malnutrition, hidden hunger, and obesity

Food security has been an issue in South Africa for years, with challenges including Avian flu, droughts and water crises, load shedding, and the cost of diesel, among others. These reduce produce and cost farmers billions each year.

In October 2024, the findings of the National Food and Nutrition Security Survey (NFNSS) launched by Steenhuisen were released.

It revealed that 63.5% of households (nearly two-thirds) were food insecure, meaning only 36.5% were food secure.

The survey revealed South Africa has undergone a nutritional transition that is characterised by the triple burden of malnutrition, hidden hunger, and obesity. This adds strain on the healthcare system.

The rate of obesity in KwaZulu-Natal has reached 39%, far above the average of 32%. Stunting is also increasing in the country, from 27% in 2016 to 28.8% in 2023.

ALSO READ: Food security in SA lowest in decade, child hunger a major issue – index

“Food security is one of the most important elements of social security and our national security,” the minister said.

He added that hunger reduces the productivity of workers and affects the prospects of young people.

To deal with this, the minister said the government requires a whole-of-society approach and emphasis on partnerships with the private sector and stakeholders.

The minister said the department is taking responsibility to ensure that policies and programmes are focused on food production and the availability of nutritious foods.

Distancing himself from Russia

The ANC has shown support for Russia since the days of apartheid that has not diminished since its invasion of Ukraine which many countries around the world denounced.

In October, Steenhuisen publicly distanced his party from Russia and President Vladimir Putin, drawing sharp criticism from political figures and academics.

The conflict emerged after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s engagement with Putin, where he described Russia as “a valuable ally and friend”.

In a pointed response to critics, Steenhuisen asserted that President Ramaphosa held “zero authority” over the DA’s positions.

“I have a right as a party of the GNU to expect consultation before statements that are made on behalf of the GNU that have excluded any debate within the GNU,” Steenhuisen stated.



Analyst says Steenhuisen has much to prove still

Policy analyst Dr Nkosikhulule Nyembezi said South Africa’s historical challenges to agricultural growth will require a hard look at government policy and the implementation thereof.

“The unquiet ghosts of South Africa’s downgrade by international agencies, water shortages, dilapidated rail and ports infrastructure, and power blackouts – authors of the disastrous economic meltdown of three years ago – still haunt the corridors of the Union Buildings,” he said.

“A repeat of that catastrophe due to a lack of government policy and implementation cohesion on food security and climate change will be career-destroying for Steenhuisen and some of his DA colleagues responsible for key economic cluster departments.”

The analyst said Steenhuisen’s supporters must understand the situation is affected by a legacy of ANC rule. This saw cadre deployment dominate institutions and officials.

“While Steenhuisen can scornfully shrug at criticism of giving white commercial farmers more attention than emerging black farmers, the minister will be more nervous about the reception he will receive from the international trade markets. This especially in international trading blocks where South Africa exports its produce.

ALSO READ: Back to school: John Steenhuisen enrolls at Unisa [VIDEO]

“He has been signalling an intention to recast the trade rules to allow more scope for South African produce to reach international markets and for capital investment on infrastructure projects designed to enhance the country’s export potential.

Nyembezi said a government only discovers when it has stepped over the precipice when it suddenly finds itself plunging into the abyss.

“Steenhuisen is also no Tony Leon, a giant figure who led opposition at a time when the government focused on prioritising serving all the people and not only the politically connected factions.

“His role in the GNU is not realigning South African politics. But that does not mean it is not being reshaped.”

Additional reporting by Brian Sokutu, Jarryd Westerdale, Chulumanco Mahamba.