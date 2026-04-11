Steenhuisen says SA’s new citrus agreement with China is a ‘gamechanger’

The citrus export deal is the first step in implementing China's pledge to extend zero tariffs to African countries

South Africa and China have deepened trade ties with the signing of a citrus export agreement hailed as a “gamechanger” by Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen.

South Africa signs citrus export deal with China

The deal, signed at the Chinese embassy in Pretoria on Friday, by Steenhuisen and China’s ambassador to South Africa, Wu Peng, marks the first step in implementing Beijing’s pledge to extend zero tariffs to all African countries with diplomatic relations with China from 1 May.

Steenhuisen said the agreement was a “big step forward” for South Africa’s citrus exports, while Peng praised the partnership for its potential to boost the economic growth of the country, espcially with China’s huge market of 1.4 billion people.

Both sides described the deal as a milestone in their bilateral trade co‑operation, with expectations of significant spin‑offs for South Africa’s agricultural sector and broader economy. Steenhuisen highlighted that it adds to previous agreements designed to give South Africa’s agricultural products access to the lucrative and massive Chinese market.

Previous deals with China

Among achievements made during Steenhuisen’s visit to China in 2024 include were the signing of protocols for the export of the South African stone fruit, dairy products and greasy wool, and a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the prevention and control of the food and mouth disease.

South Africa despatched its inaugural shipment of the country’s plums to China on 19 February, while the first consignment of avocados were exported in October last year. The avocados shipping came after the signing of a protocol during President Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to South Africa in 2023.

Statistics from the department indicate that the export of citrus to China and Hong Kong in 2025 accounted for approximately 11.5 million cartons – or 6% of the total fruit exports – with potential for further growth. Export earnings exceeded $2 billion for the first time. The sector supported approximately 140 000 direct jobs at the farm and packaging level, with significant broader jobs realised in logistics, export services and international distribution

“The continued expansion of citrus exports therefore plays a vital role in sustaining rural livelihoods and driving inclusive economic growth,” Steenhuisen said.

“We are grateful for the granting of the zero tariff by PRC to South Africa and this will go a long way to ensuring that our fruits can compete with other fruits from the southern hemisphere fresh fruit exporting countries,” Steenhuisen said.

Further deals are envisaged this year to export South African cherries and blueberries to China.

China’s zero tariffs

The zero-tariff treatment by China is expected to improve efficiency, reduce costs for local producers and exporters, and ensure higher-quality fruits reach Chinese consumers. “In practical terms, this will help South African citrus continue to grow its presences in a market that is both dynamic and increasingly important to our agricultural sector,” Steenhuisen said.

The citrus agreement comes after members of the Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa (CGA), through its director and chairman, Gerrit van der Merwe and CEO Dr Boitshoko Ntshabele, approached Wu to express eagerness to enter the Chinese market.

Wu added that South Africa is the largest source of China’s citrus imports.

“South African citrus has excellent quality and complements China’s domestic citrus production due to your counter-seasonal supply,” he said.