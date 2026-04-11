JUST IN: DA congress declines proposal to elect deputy federal leader

The party has not had this role since it was founded with the amendment for a deputy leader dividing the Congress.

The DA has shut down a proposal for the party to have a deputy federal leader.

The party has not had this role since it was founded. The constitutional amendment proposed to create a deputy leader, dividing the Congress.

After a count, the amendment not to have a deputy federal leader received 50.8% of the vote. The amendment did not pass.

Some delegates chanted “revote,” but the DA’s Kevin Mileham shut down the request, saying there is no provision for a revote.

Federal leader

Proposer of the motion. Pogiso Mthumunye believes that this position is necessary to aid the federal leader, especially since the party is now in the government of national unity (GNU)

“The Leader is tasked with the critical responsibilities of guiding the party’s direction within the GNU, steering the National Assembly Caucus, supporting our provincial governments and metros and leading public engagement on contentious legislation, such as the NHI and BELA Bills,” said Mthimunye.

‘Vacuum’

According to Mthimuye, this intense focus on government has created a degree of vacuum.

“The voice of the DA in government has often eclipsed the party’s voice on its own, particularly in robustly opposing problematic national legislation.

“We must correct this imbalance to ensure our members and voters are fully engaged and informed.

“Our Proposed Solution: A Dedicated Deputy Federal Leader,” said Mthimunye.

Divided

Delegates were divided on this motion, prompting the MC to call for a hand count during the vote. Some believe that the deputy federal leader would be doing the same job as the party’s federal chairperson.

While this conference’s focus is on electing new leaders, it can also discuss Constitutional amendments.

The DA also has a policy unit that updates constitutional amendments at party conferences.

The Citizen understands that this is not the first time such a proposal has been made at a DA congress.

New leaders

Meanwhile, the DA will also choose its new leaders on Sunday. The position of federal leader of the party is being contested by Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Sedibeng District Municipality councillor Sibusiso Dyonase.

More than 2 000 delegates will gather in Midrand’s Gallagher Estate for this congress. The party described this as their largest congress in history.