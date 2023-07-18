Stolen electricity cable? You’ll now have to pay for it yourself

By Faizel Patel

Joburg residents will now bear the costs to replace stolen service cables supplying power to their homes.

These are the cables that run from the pole box outside to the wall to the residents house.

The announcement was made by regional power utility City Power on Tuesday.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said according to Section 21 of the NRS Standard by-laws, the property owner is responsible for applying for the installation of a service connection.

“Further, the service connection must be installed at the expense of the owner. This reminder is necessary as we find ourselves increasingly under pressure to replace stolen service cables free of charge despite pleading with communities to guard their cables and other infrastructure against theft and vandalism.

Why are they enforcing this now?

Mangena added that City Power is taking this step in order to cut down on costs and focus on the resources of the utility.

“Last year alone, the entity spent R188 million on service cables alone. This money could be spent on essential equipment and infrastructure such as mini substations, which cost in the region of R700 000 each.

“The amount spent on service cables last year clearly demonstrates the problem of service cable theft in our areas. The problem is further highlighted by our cut-off raids of illegal connections in most informal settlements where hundreds of tonnes of services cables are retrieved,” Mangena said.

50 000kg of stolen cables

Mangena said in recent raid in Motsoaledi Informal Settlement City Power confiscated 50 000kg of service cables.

“These are often stolen from paying customers and aluminium bundle cables which are often stolen from street poles- both are used for illegal connections. Other hotspots include Alexandra, Fleurhof, Tshelisong, Princess, Lenasia, Eldos, Pennyville, Matholeville, Vlakfontein, among others.

“Due to continued vandalism, City Power is finding it difficult to keep up with demand not only for service cables but also for other infrastructure, including transformers, joints, and mini substations.

Mangena said while City Power invests in private security and works together with law enforcement agencies, communities should also make a commitment to safeguard infrastructure, especially within their private properties.

