‘The struggle continues’: ANC says it is willing to ‘sacrifice’ amid SA sanctions concerns

The ANC has called for government to engage with the USA, while also slamming Western powers.

The ANC has acknowledged the possibility of sanctions against the country amid tensions with the USA, but says it is willing to make sacrifices if needed.

SA-US relations continue to deteriorate amid US claims of human rights violations in the country. Tensions have led to the cancellation of aid funding, an executive order against the country by US President Donald Trump, and the expulsion of ambassador Ebrahim Rasool for his criticism of the Trump administration.

Speaking on the resolutions of the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the Birchwood Conference Centre in Gauteng on Sunday, Nomvula Mokonyane said the party was concerned about external influences on the country.

“The NEC noted with concern the resurgence and spread of right wing ideology and its adverse impact on international policies, and in particular the African continent.”

While the ANC acknowledged America’s actions against SA, it said government should still seek “diplomatic engagements” with that country.

‘We will continue to pay the price’

Mokonyane later hardened her stance, saying SA should defend itself and prepare for “any eventuality”.

“We must protect who we are, what we seek to do and what we stand for as a country.

“We hear there is a good lobby around sanctions, but throughout our struggle we know that leaders and members of the liberation movement had to sacrifice.

“Even in this particular period, we will continue to pay the price of standing for justice, humanity, equality and respect for the rule of law.”

She said that ANC allies, including Cuba, had been sanctioned by the US, but the party would not compromise.

“We will continue to speak for ourselves. But who are we when it was just a few years ago that Nelson Mandela was removed from the list of terrorists. The struggle continues.”

The party also refused to criticise Rasool for his comments, saying “life must go on”.

ANC slams Western powers

The ANC said it would “prioritise solidarity campaigns to support Western Sahara, Cuba, and Palestine. Reinforcing our stance against imperialism and colonialism”.

Ronald Lamola said SA “would not compromise on issues of land”, amid US criticism of the Expropriation Act, but would continue to engage with the US on trade.

Mokonyane also defended SA’s membership in the Brics grouping, which US President Donald Trump has reportedly pushed against.

“Brics represents a key initiative towards a more equitable economic and political system, challenging established institutions and norms dominated and imposed by Western powers.

“Our role within Brics and the G20 promotes solidarity, equality, sustainability, equitable development, and co-operation.”

