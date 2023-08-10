Taxi strike: Santaco launches interdict to release impounded taxis [video]

By Faizel Patel

Commuters in Cape Town are waking up to no transport again as the taxi strike continues into its eighth consecutive day.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said it will be launching an urgent court interdict to have their impounded vehicles released.

Thousands of commuters have been left stranded since the deadly strike began a week ago.

The #TaxiStrike continues this morning as sporadic violence erupted in different parts of Cape Town after police began impounding minibus taxis as angry protesters torched buses and cars, and pelted the police with stones #CapeTown Video:Supplied and for context @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/FLeCWSNARA— 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 (@FaizelPatel143) August 10, 2023

The taxi industry is disgruntled by the impounding of at least 6 000 taxis under the guise of enforcing traffic bylaws.

The strike has led to road closures and chaos in Cape Town.

Interdict

Santaco General Secretary Elryno Saaiers said the taxi council held a brief meeting with the National Minister of Transport on 9 August 2023.

“She indicated that she is currently engaged in discussions with the Western Cape Government via the office of Premier Alan Winde.

“Furthermore, Santaco has engaged the services of lawyers to apply for an urgent interdict via courts for the release of all vehicles that have been impounded and to interdict the City of Cape Town and the Department of Mobility from impounding any more vehicles until all matters have been resolved,” Saaiers said.

Saaiers appealed to its members to be patient and allow the council to complete the process.

“The application will be lodged within 48 hours and we will therefore not operate until this process is completed.”

Deadly strike

At least five people have been killed in the deadly taxi strike by minibus taxi drivers which began on 3 August 2023.

Sporadic violence erupted in different parts of the city after police began impounding vehicles as angry protesters torched buses and cars, and pelted the police with stones.

Among the dead was a 40-year-old British national who was shot and killed on Thursday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said in a media briefing on Tuesday.

He also confirmed a police officer was among those who died.

Cele said 120 people had been arrested since the strikes began and police were aware of incidents of looting, stone-throwing, and arson.

Santaco distanced itself from the violence and said such acts were fuelled by protesters, not its members.

