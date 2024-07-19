Taxi boss killer sentenced to life imprisonment

Though the accused claimed a taxi owner had hired him to murder the taxi association chairperson, this could not be proven.

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of murdering a taxi boss in Mpumalanga.

The High Court in Mbombela sentenced Kholizwe Masina, 41, on Thursday, after also finding him guilty of other violent crimes including rape and robbery.

Claims taxi owner hired him

It was heard in court that the convict was allegedly hired by a taxi owner to kill the chairperson of a taxi association in Barberton.

However, no proof could be presented in court that linked the person who allegedly hired Masina to execute the crime. This saw the taxi owner set free.

The court heard during the trial that, on 11 February 2021, the suspect found the victim fixing his vehicle at a certain house in Barberton. The investigation revealed that the convict shot and killed the victim.

The incident was reported to the police and a case of murder was registered.

After an intense investigation, Masina was arrested in March 2021. Since his arrest, he has been remanded in custody until his sentencing.

Terrorising the community

Masina was previously convicted for cases including rape, murder and robberies.

He had been terrorising the community of Pienaar between 2001 and 2005, the office of the Provincial Police Commissioner in Mpumalanga said.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and two years imprisonment for possession of an unlicensed firearm. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

South African Police Service acting provincial commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, welcomed the sentence.

He commended the “excellent work displayed by the investigating officer for sending the convict for life behind bars”.

