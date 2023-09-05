Teen finally gets his ID

Luzinga said she qualified for citizenship before she gave birth in 2005.

Jemi Luzinga, 18, from Yeoville, Joburg could not hold back his tears and excitement as he finally obtained his identity document, which he needed to help realise his dream of becoming an actuarial scientist.

Until last, following The Citizen and department of home affairs (DHA) intervention, Luzinga – who matriculated from Sacred Heart College with six distinctions – could not secure a placement at university.

“I applied for my ID without success at the beginning of 2022. I spent so much money together with my ailing mother doing follow-ups about my ID. I could not apply in 2021 due to stringent lockdown regulations,” he said.

“This issue has affected me greatly as I had to take a forced gap year. I am happy that at last, I was able to get help after you (The Citizen) intervened. A dream delayed is not a dream denied.”

His mother, Lillian Luzinga, came to SA in 2000 from a conflict-ridden Congo to start a new life. In 2005 she gave birth to her only son, Jemi, at Natalspruit hospital in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.

ID ready for collection

She received a call from the DHA spokesperson, Siya Qoza, who informed her that her son’s ID was ready for collection at Springs offices.

“The delay in issuing the ID is unfortunate Jemi Luzinga’s ID was finalised and sent to the Home Affairs Office on 24 July,” Qoza told The Citizen.

“The family has been informed of this and they indicated that they would be collecting it on 31 August 2023. The office in Springs is ready to assist them.”

Luzinga said she qualified for citizenship before she gave birth in 2005, “…hence it became so easy to get the birth certificate for my child”.

She added: “I never struggled to register my son on the home affairs database. It only became problematic when my son had to apply for his ID. He had all the documents needed but the officials kept telling us that there was a problem with our documents until we approached you to help us.

“I am obviously happy that finally my son will be able to pursue his dreams like other children, thanks to the department of home affairs for their intervention on the matter.”

Luzinga is looking for a bursary to realise his dreams. He would like to go to the University of Cape Town or the University of Johannesburg.