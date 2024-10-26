Ten years on: Still no justice for Senzo Meyiwa, then-girlfiend’s sister accuses ex-wife

Zandie Khumalo claims that it was actually Mandisa Meyiwa’s, Senzo's widow, who hired the hitmen.

Today marks ten years since former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed while visiting his then-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, at her family home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on 26 October 2014.

It took six years for arrests to be made and another two before the trial began in the High Court in Pretoria. Now, two years into the trial, there is still no verdict on the five men accused of his murder, all of whom have denied involvement.

Speaking to eNCA Zandie Khumalo, Kelly’s sister, who was in the house the night Meyiwa was shot, claims that it was actually Mandisa Meyiwa’s, Senzo’s widow, who hired the hitmen. She insists that the right suspects are on trial but defends her sister, Kelly Khumalo, saying she had no part in the incident.

Zandie said she shared her concerns with the state’s lead investigator, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, about the matter.

Zandie pointed out that the hitmen on trial are from Nongoma, the same area as Mkhize, and added that they also have connections to the taxi industry.

In the interview, she also questioned how the accused could afford their lawyers, noting that they didn’t have high-paying jobs.

She suggested that if the police traced the source of the money, it might uncover more answers.

