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Tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi risks losing Dainfern house over unpaid levies – report

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Compiled by Gareth Cotterell

Digital Editor

4 minute read

26 April 2026

12:04 pm

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Sodi has courted controversy over his involvement in the Free State asbestos corruption trial and the incomplete refurbishment of the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant

Edwin Sodi Dainfern house unpaid levies

Edwin Sodi outside the Bloemfontein High Court on 15 April 2024. He is one of the suspects in the R255m asbestos case. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

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It seems like the financial pressure on controversial businessman Edwin Sodi is piling up after it was revealed the tenderpreneur risks losing his upmarket Dainfern house.

This comes after he failed to pay levies for almost two years, according to the Sunday Times.

Estate approaches high court over unpaid levies

The body corporate for the Borgo de Felice estate filed papers in the Johannesburg High Court to order Sodi’s company, Blackhead Consulting, to pay R345 483 it owes in levies. This amount could increase to R480 000 with interest and legal fees.

A trustee of the estate’s body corporate told the Sunday Times that it wants the house auctioned to ultimately settle the debt. They added that they approached the court after being unable to contact Sodi.

Sodi’s property vacant for years

The trustee also said that the tenderpreneur’s property has been vacant for more than two years.

“It is quite strange that a unit is vacant, but one never knows the intentions of the owner. We are more interested in getting levy contributions, and his non-payment is putting the scheme at risk,” he said.

Unpaid credit card bills

It comes after the Johannesburg High Court in March ordered Sodi to pay more than R570 000 to Nedbank after he racked up a massive credit card bill on luxury items.

His expenses included R18 000-a-night hotel rooms in London, R40 000 in Louis Vuitton clothing, R37 000 on skincare products and a R5 000 artwork.

The sheriff also said it struggled to confirm if the tenderpreneur received its papers after it was unable to find him at his premises in Sandton.

Sodi has also managed to evade officials from the City of Tshwane after it tried to blacklist him and Blackhead Consulting. This comes after he was awarded a tender worth millions to refurbish the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant in Tshwane.

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Sodi completed only 60% of the first phase of the project, despite being paid R291.4 million.

The DA in January said it would appoint a professional tracing agent to locate Sodi.

The DA’s Cilliers Brink accused the ANC-led coalition governing Tshwane of failing to submit an application to National Treasury to blacklist Sodi and his associates.

“Despite repeated assurances and ample opportunity, the coalition has failed to act,” Brink said.

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya denied that the city was delaying the blacklisting process. She claimed multiple attempts were made to serve notice on Sodi and his companies.

Sodi is also among the accused in the R255 million Free State asbestos corruption trial.

He is facing charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, and violations of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

He is also accused of having ties to Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

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