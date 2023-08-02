The Kiffness gives radio station ultimatum amid Malema ‘Kill the Boer’ outrage

By Kyle Zeeman

Musician David “The Kiffness” Scott has asked popular radio station 947 to pull his music from their playlists if they do not address a picture posted by breakfast show host Anele Mdoda of EFF president Julius Malema.

Anele drew debate online when she praised a picture of Malema standing on a platform, arm raised, at his party’s 10th anniversary rally over the weekend.

The event was marred in controversy after Malema sang “kill the boer, kill the farmer”.

Amid outrage over the chant, David asked if 947 endorsed Anele’s tweet, asking them to remove his music if they do.

“I’d like to know if 947 are OK with employing someone who openly praises a man who incites violence against a minority ethnic group. If they are, then I’d like them to remove any of my music from their station.”

Anele seemingly made light of his threat, later posting a picture of Banyana Banyana on the platform.

David responded, calling it great and “a team that actually deserves a platform!”

Kill the boer: A debate

DA leader John Steenhuisen said his party intends to file charges against Malema with the United Nations Human Rights Council and approach Parliament’s ethics committee over Malema’s chant.

Responding to Steenhuisen‘s announcement, the EFF leader challenged his rival.

“Bring it on, small boy. We are not the ANC.”

Malema also dismissed SA-born billionaire Elon Musk’s claims his party was “openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa” and calls for president Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene.

Addressing the outrage at a briefing on Wednesday, Malema said: “There is no song ‘kill the boer, kill the farmer’, that is a chant – we overexplained in court. If you have a problem with it, go to the records of the court.”

The lyrics were declared hate speech by the South African Human Rights Commission in 2003, but the Equality Court later found it did not constitute hate speech.

AfriForum appealed the ruling, with the matter set to be heard before the Supreme Court of Appeal later this year.

The Citizen reached out to 947 for comment and the article will be updated once this is received.