Water saving tips ahead of winter: What to do amid SA’s crisis (VIDEO)

Saving water is not only beneficial for your pocket, but the overall water system. This winter work smarter, not harder.

South Africa is one of the most water-scarce countries in the world. It is also in the midst of a water crisis ahead of the cold season, despite the heavy rainfall over the last few months.

Here’s how to save more water this winter:

When your eggs are boiling in the morning, it is advised to save the water, let it cool and thereafter to utilise any form of “grey water”, including bath water, in the garden;

12 litres of water are lost when the toilet is flushed. Try not to unnecessarily flush the toilet just to discard tissue or a bug;

Ensure the toilet works well as broken toilets can waste up to 100 000 litres of water a year;

It is always recommended that you take showers instead of baths to save water. A five-minute shower saves up to 400 litres of water. Only opening the tap to rinse and lather soap on yourself saves way more water than if you just let it run for five minutes straight;

Ensure that your tap washers are fixed, as having taps that are too tight or too loose can also cause drips and a lot of water loss, but at a slower rate;

Collect roof water and rainwater using JoJo tanks to reuse around the yard.

Saving water is not only beneficial for your pocket, but the overall water system. This winter work smarter, not harder.