Three children still in hospital following space cookies poisoning

Two suspects were arrested and will appear at the Soshanguve magistrate’s court on Friday.

90 students were treated after eating the cookies allegedly laced with dagga. Picture: thehappyfoodie.co.uk

The children are reportedly still receiving medical attention at George Mukhari Hospital in Tshwane after eating cookies allegedly laced with dagga.

90 pupils between grades R and 7 from the Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve were treated on Wednesday after eating the biscuits allegedly from a street vendor on their way to school.

According to Sowetan, three of the students are still undergoing medical observation.

ALSO READ: Drug dealers bust with R1.7m worth of dagga hidden in tyres

“We admitted three because of the symptoms they were showing and it’s not that they consumed more, but it’s because they were not responding to the medication. Remember, people who smoke dagga don’t show the same symptoms. The children are under our supervision and they are doing well,” a health practitioner reportedly told parents at the school.

Two suspects were arrested and will appear at the Soshanguve magistrate’s court on Friday.

‘Space cookies caused cramps and vomiting’

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said earlier this week teachers called an ambulance after noticing strange behaviour from the children.

“The Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane is quite concerned about an incident where 90 pupils were rushed to medical facilities after experiencing nausea, stomach cramps and some of them were vomiting.

“Emergency services on school premises attended to all 90 affected learners. However, they were all subsequently rushed to different medical facilities where their condition will be monitored,” said the department”.

ALSO READ: Pics: 64 bags of dagga worth R5m seized

Mabona told The Citizen the department would provide an update on the incident in due time.

‘Vendors needs to be vetted’

The DA in the province called on School Governing Body (SGB) and the community to work together to avoid such incidents from occurring.

“Gauteng schools lack a functional vetting process for vendors to ensure that learners are sold safe, hygienic, and healthy food. The DA will continue to pressure the department to implement the vetting process for all vendors trading outside the school premises across the province to protect the learners from drugs and food poisoning.