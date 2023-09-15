SPARK Soweto shines as a global beacon of community collaboration in education

This school, established in January 2019 and 20th in the SPARK Schools network, is situated in the western region of Soweto.

In a world where education plays a pivotal role in shaping societies and fostering progress, SPARK Soweto, an independent school nestled in the vibrant heart of Johannesburg, has emerged as a beacon of hope and innovation.

The 2023 World’s Best Schools top three were unveiled by T4 Education, and SPARK Soweto proudly secured a coveted spot in the Community Collaboration category, solidifying its status as a global leader in education.

Top 3 in the world

Stacey Brewer, Co-founder and CEO of SPARK Schools, told the GoodThingsGuy of her gratitude for the recognition: “I am profoundly honoured and humbled by our school’s recognition as one of the Top 3 in the world.

“This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of our entire school community, including scholars, teachers, staff, parents, and supporters.

“We are committed to continuing our pursuit of excellence in education and ensuring every student reaches their full potential.

“This nomination inspires us to reach even greater heights and continue making a positive impact on the lives of our students and society.”

Empowering Soweto

Nthambeleni Nyambeni, the principal of SPARK Schools Soweto, shed light on the reasons behind their global recognition.

“We are committed to empowering Soweto and its surroundings through affordable education and resources, environmental care, and hiring undergraduates from our community to help them grow from and with the community.

“Our model provides access to high-quality education at an affordable cost and offers globally competitive education to South African families, who may have previously been unable to access it,” he said.

This recognition comes as part of T4 Education’s annual celebration of schools worldwide that are driving change and innovation in education.

T4 Education, an educational organisation, partners with entities such as Templeton World Charity Foundation, Accenture, and American Express to identify and applaud the efforts of schools dedicated to empowering the next generation.

Sustainability issue

Their focus on embracing new technologies and innovative practices to tackle global sustainability issues aligns with SPARK Soweto’s mission of holistic education.

The T4 Education 2023 World’s Best Schools awards span five categories: Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives. These awards not only recognise the outstanding contributions of schools but also highlight their pivotal role in driving progress in society.

The grand announcement of the ultimate winner of the T4 Education 2023 World’s Best Schools is scheduled for 4 November.