Three injured during shoot-out in Hillbrow

Hillbrow police are investigating a case of business robbery and attempted murder after a store was robbed on Monday.

It’s believed four suspects robbed the store were followed by security officers.

“The suspects started shooting at the officers and, in the process, two of them were injured including a female passer-by. All three victims were taken to hospital,” said police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

No arrests

The suspects managed to escape, leaving behind some of the stolen goods. No suspects have been arrested yet, and a police investigation is ongoing.

Gang rob Pick n Pay

Last month, police launched a manhunt for a gang of robbers who held up shoppers and stole a pistol from a security guard at a Pick n Pay at the Darras Centre in Kensington.

“It is reported approximately 15 people entered the store wearing face masks. They took an undisclosed amount of cash from the tills, cellphones and a security officer who was within the vicinity was also disarmed of his pistol,” Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told The Citizen.

A video taken moments after the robbery was shared widely on social media. It shows people lying on the floor in aisles. Shortly after, a private security officer comes into frame, sharing how his gun was taken.

Another man is heard saying: “My life flashed before my eyes

In August, an academy located in Witbank was robbed at gunpoint.

Two individuals, who posed as clients, entered the academy’s premises during the afternoon. The situation quickly escalated as the suspects brandished firearms and headed straight for the reception area.

According to Witbank News, the suspects targeted the receptionist before swiftly seizing a laptop from the counter. The suspects remain unidentified.