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Three suspects nabbed after R307k robbery in Mokopane

Picture of Thembeka Mda

By Thembeka Mda

2 minute read

14 September 2026

12:35 pm

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The total value of the stolen items is estimated at R307 000.

Three suspects arrested for robbery in Limpopo

Picture: Supplied/Saps

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A swift multi-agency operation involving the South African Police Service (Saps) in Marble Hall, the Provincial Investigation Unit, the Provincial Tracking Team and other agencies has led to the arrest of three suspects.

The operation led to the recovery of two vehicles, a firearm and approximately 75 cell phones following a business robbery.

The robbery happened at a business premises on Thabo Mbeki Street in Mokopane, Limpopo, on Sunday, 13 September, at around 1pm.

According to Saps, it is alleged that five suspects, one of whom was armed with a firearm, entered the premises and threatened the employees.

After threatening the employees, the suspects fled the scene with an estimated 75 cell phones, two speakers and R1 620 in cash.

The total value of the stolen items is estimated at R307 000.

The suspects fled the crime scene in a white Toyota Quest that had a fake registration plate.

After the robbery, information circulated among law-enforcement agencies, including security companies and vehicle-tracking partners.

Through investigation and tracking efforts, police traced the alleged getaway vehicle as it travelled towards Marble Hall.

A security company and the Marble Hall Police Station were made aware of the developments and were placed on standby.

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Police spotted and seized the vehicle, resulting in the arrest of two suspects. They also found a firearm with the serial number filed off.

Further investigation later led to the identification of a second vehicle, a silver Toyota Etios, which police believe is linked to the robbery.

Identifying the vehicle led to the arrest of a third suspect.

A large quantity of cell phones, believed to have been stolen during the robbery, was recovered from the second vehicle.

Investigations are ongoing as police continue their search for more suspects.

Police said that the three arrested suspects are aged between 35 and 37 years. They are expected to appear in the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court on charges of business robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.

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