Kim Kardashian awarded €1 nearly 10 years after multi-million Paris jewellery robbery

The robbery took place at the Hôtel de Pourtalès during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016.

Kim Kardashian has been awarded €1 (about R18 77) in damages by a Paris court, nearly 10 years after she was robbed at gunpoint at a hotel in the French capital.

The robbery took place at the Hôtel de Pourtalès during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016.

Two armed men disguised as police officers entered Kardashian’s hotel suite, tied her up and stole more than $6 million (about R100 million) worth of jewellery.

The haul included a $4 million (about R65 million) engagement ring from her then-husband, Kanye West, now known as Ye. Most of the jewellery has not been recovered.

Kim Kardashian awarded €1

The American reality TV star was awarded the symbolic amount on Tuesday, 15 September, following a civil case linked to the 2016 robbery.

According to CNN, Kardashian had requested €1 in damages.

The same amount was awarded to her stylist, Simone Harouche, who was present during the robbery and had also requested €1.

In a joint statement, Kardashian and Harouche said they were grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice.

“The experience was deeply traumatic, and its impact has stayed with us. Today’s decision is not about the compensation, but about accountability and recognition.

“We are thankful to the Court and everyone who supported us throughout this process, and we hope to now move forward and continue to heal,” the statement read.

The court also reportedly awarded €109 516 to a former receptionist at the Hôtel de Pourtalès who said he was traumatised by the robbery.

The hotel was awarded €50 000 in damages.

Eight people convicted

Eight people were convicted in 2025 for their roles in the robbery.

The group reportedly became known in France as the “Grandpa Robbers” because several of those convicted were in their 60s and 70s when they stood trial.

The alleged mastermind, Aomar Aït Khedache, was sentenced to three years in prison. Seven others were also convicted.

Kardashian testified during the 2025 trial about the impact of the robbery.

She told the court that she thought she was going to die during the ordeal.

She later told Khedache that she forgave him, adding that forgiveness did not erase the trauma she experienced.